Radio logs for March 7

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, March 6

8:09 a.m. Fourth Street and Brashear Avenue; Animal.

9:40 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.

10 a.m. 1500 block of Chestnut Drive; Alarm.

2:01 p.m. La. 182 and U.S. 90; Accident.

2:45 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Accident.

3:16 p.m. 300 block of First Street; Medical.

4:45 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Medical.

5:02 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.

5:46 p.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Disturbance.

6:10 p.m. 800 block of Marshall Street; 911 hang up call.

6:16 p.m. 900 block of David Drive; Alarm.

6:27 p.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Officer stand by.

6:38 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Medical emergency.

8:11 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Assistance.

10:30 p.m. 1500 block of Victor II Boulevard; Animal complaint.

10:33 p.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard off-ramp; Stalled vehicle.

11:53 p.m. 400 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

Thursday, March 7

2:43 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182 East; Suspicious person.