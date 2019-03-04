Radio logs for March 4
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, March 1
6:52 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Juvenile problems.
7:02 a.m. 1100 block of Ninth Street; Alarm.
7:10 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.
7:36 a.m. 900 block of Spruce Street; Medical.
8:01 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Officer stand by.
9:14 a.m. Everett and Fourth streets; Accident.
9:22 a.m. 2100 block of Sixth Street; Harassment.
9:40 a.m. 300 block of Ninth Street; Traffic incident.
10:48 a.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Harassment.
11:34 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
11:49 a.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Medical.
12 p.m. 800 block of Sycamore Street; Complaint.
12:02 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; 911 hang up.
12:12 p.m. 3000 block of Helen Street; Harassment.
12:19 p.m. Kentucky Street; Suspicious activity.
12:30 p.m. 800 block of Susan Drive; Alarm.
12:56 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
1:13 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
1:16 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Removal of subject.
2:10 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Alarm.
2:25 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
3 p.m. 6600 block of La. 182; Accident.
4:07 p.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Alarm.
4:42 p.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Complaint.
4:45 p.m. Victor II Boulevard and Filmore Street; Animal.
4:51 p.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Disturbance.
6:18 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
7:51 p.m. La. 182 East; Reckless driver.
8:14 p.m. Franklin Street; Loud music.
9:13 p.m. 1300 block of Victor II Boulevard; Medical emergency.
9:29 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; 911 hang up call.
9:37 p.m. 1800 block of Filmore Street; Medical emergency.
9:59 p.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Complaint.
10:02 p.m. 700 block of Front Street; Fight.
10:44 p.m. 800 block of Willard Street; Medical emergency.
10:57 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Disturbance.
11:12 p.m. 500 block of Franklin Street; Complaint.
11:37 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182 East; Alarm.
Saturday, March 2
12:07 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Removal of subject.
12:15 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Domestic disturbance.
12:40 a.m. 700 block of Franklin Street; Removal of subject.
1:31 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Fight.
3:33 a.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Suspicious person.
4:19 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious vehicle.
6:06 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.
10:58 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.
11:20 a.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Disturbance.
11:40 a.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Officer stand by.
12:53 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
2:51 p.m. 100 block of 11th Street; Disturbance.
5:53 p.m. 200 block of Belanger Street ; Disturbance.
6:57 p.m. 1700 block of Dale Street ; Investigation.
719:47 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Arrest.
9:17 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Arrest.
10:22 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical.
10:30 p.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Animal complaint.
11:10 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Arrest.
Sunday, March 3
1:17 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Assistance.
2:34 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Arrest.
2:35 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street ; Arrest.
3:06 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
11:30 a.m. 1300 block of Oil Tank Alley; Animal.
11:34 a.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Disturbance.
12:36 p.m. Brownell and Second streets; Traffic incident.
2:27 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; 911 hang up.
2:38 p.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Assistance.
3:02 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; 911 hang up.
3:46 p.m. Marguerite and Sixth streets; Disturbance.
4:09 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
5:04 p.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious person.
7:51 p.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard Exit; Assistance.
7:52 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182 East; Assistance.
7:56 p.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; Fight.
9:15 p.m. 200 block of Levee Road; Reckless driver.
9:19 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Complaint.
9:20 p.m. 700 block of Franklin Street; Disturbance.
9:23 p.m. 500 block of Willow Street; Disturbance.
10:32 p.m. 8400 block of La. 182 East; Alarm.
11:07 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.