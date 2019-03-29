Radio logs for March 29
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, March 28
7:09 a.m. 1100 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.
7:20 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Burglary.
7:26 a.m. 700 block of General Hodges Street; Complaint.
8:02 a.m. 200 block of Everett Street; Complaint.
9:27 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.
9:51 a.m. 200 block of Amelia Street; Medical.
10:13 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Stand by.
11:15 a.m. Railroad Avenue and Aycock Street; Stalled vehicle.
11:20 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.
11:49 a.m. 400 block of Kidd Street; Disturbance.
11:53 a.m. 1700 block of Cedar Street; Complaint.
1:52 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident
2:10 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.
2:18 p.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Juvenile problem.
2:36 p.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious vehicle.
2:58 p.m. 800 block of North Everett Street; Theft.
3:59 p.m. 200 block of La. 182; Complaint.
4:03 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Crash.
4:31 p.m. 700 block of Bush Street; Medical.
5:28 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
6:05 p.m. 200 block of Pecos Street; Burglary.
6:36 p.m. Allison Street; Complaint.
8:37 p.m. 1100 block of General Clark Street; Complaint.
9:22 p.m. Eighth Street; Suspicious person.
10:16 p.m. Duke Street; Suspicious person.
11:15 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Disturbance.
Friday, March 29
12 a.m. Federal Avenue; Complaint.