Radio logs for March 29

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, March 28

7:09 a.m. 1100 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.

7:20 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Burglary.

7:26 a.m. 700 block of General Hodges Street; Complaint.

8:02 a.m. 200 block of Everett Street; Complaint.

9:27 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.

9:51 a.m. 200 block of Amelia Street; Medical.

10:13 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Stand by.

11:15 a.m. Railroad Avenue and Aycock Street; Stalled vehicle.

11:20 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.

11:49 a.m. 400 block of Kidd Street; Disturbance.

11:53 a.m. 1700 block of Cedar Street; Complaint.

1:52 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident

2:10 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.

2:18 p.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Juvenile problem.

2:36 p.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious vehicle.

2:58 p.m. 800 block of North Everett Street; Theft.

3:59 p.m. 200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

4:03 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Crash.

4:31 p.m. 700 block of Bush Street; Medical.

5:28 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

6:05 p.m. 200 block of Pecos Street; Burglary.

6:36 p.m. Allison Street; Complaint.

8:37 p.m. 1100 block of General Clark Street; Complaint.

9:22 p.m. Eighth Street; Suspicious person.

10:16 p.m. Duke Street; Suspicious person.

11:15 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Disturbance.

Friday, March 29

12 a.m. Federal Avenue; Complaint.