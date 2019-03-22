Radio logs for March 22

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, March 21

9:05 a.m. Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious person.

9:28 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Telephone harassment.

10:03 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Juvenile problem.

10:06 a.m. Bush Street; Animal complaint.

10:09 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Criminal damage.

10:59 a.m. 600 block of General Hodges Street; Burglary.

11:36 a.m. La. 182 Bridge; Assistance.

12:15 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

1:39 p.m. Sixth Street; Suspicious person.

2:16 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Theft.

2:32 p.m. Myrtle Street; Arrest.

3:48 p.m. 800 block of Belanger Street; 911 hang up.

6:14 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Assistance.

6:27 p.m. La. 182 and Aycock Street; Stalled vehicle.

6:35 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Medical.

6:42 p.m. 1800 block of Maple Street; Officer stand by.

6:45 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

9:12 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Officer stand by.

9:29 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.

9:33 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

10:16 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Loud music.

11:27 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Assistance.