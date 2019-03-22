Radio logs for March 22
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, March 21
9:05 a.m. Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious person.
9:28 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Telephone harassment.
10:03 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Juvenile problem.
10:06 a.m. Bush Street; Animal complaint.
10:09 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Criminal damage.
10:59 a.m. 600 block of General Hodges Street; Burglary.
11:36 a.m. La. 182 Bridge; Assistance.
12:15 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.
1:39 p.m. Sixth Street; Suspicious person.
2:16 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Theft.
2:32 p.m. Myrtle Street; Arrest.
3:48 p.m. 800 block of Belanger Street; 911 hang up.
6:14 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Assistance.
6:27 p.m. La. 182 and Aycock Street; Stalled vehicle.
6:35 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Medical.
6:42 p.m. 1800 block of Maple Street; Officer stand by.
6:45 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
9:12 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Officer stand by.
9:29 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.
9:33 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
10:16 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Loud music.
11:27 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Assistance.