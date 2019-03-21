Radio logs for March 21

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, March 20

7:19 a.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Assistance.

7:33 a.m. 100 block of Second Street; 911 hang up call.

7:58 a.m. 6200 block of La. 182 East; Vehicle accident.

8:06 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182 East; Theft.

9:15 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182 East; Vehicle accident.

9:27 a.m. 200 block of Headland Street; Complaint.

10:55 a.m. 700 block of Franklin Street; Complaint.

11:43 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Theft.

11:52 a.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Phone harassment.

12:24 p.m. Village Lane; Welfare concern.

12:50 p.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Juvenile problems.

1:41 p.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Complaint.

2:21 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Phone harassment.

2:31 p.m. Walnut Street and Lake Palourde Road; Animal complaint.

3:42 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Vehicle accident.

3:56 p.m. 900 block of Spruce Street; Complaint.

4:43 p.m. 800 block of Florence Street; Animal complaint.

4:58 p.m. 1600 block of La. 70; Complaint.

5:06 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182 East; Theft.

5:52 p.m. 1600 block of McDermott Drive; Animal.

6:43 p.m. Victor II and Martin Luther King boulevards; Accident.

6:59 p.m. 100 block of Canary Street; Assistance.

7:29 p.m. Victor II Boulevard; Animal.

8:30 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Accident.

8:33 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Accident.

8:46 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driving.

10:46 p.m. 300 block of Terrebonne Street; Disturbance.