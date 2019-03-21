Radio logs for March 21
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, March 20
7:19 a.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Assistance.
7:33 a.m. 100 block of Second Street; 911 hang up call.
7:58 a.m. 6200 block of La. 182 East; Vehicle accident.
8:06 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182 East; Theft.
9:15 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182 East; Vehicle accident.
9:27 a.m. 200 block of Headland Street; Complaint.
10:55 a.m. 700 block of Franklin Street; Complaint.
11:43 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Theft.
11:52 a.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Phone harassment.
12:24 p.m. Village Lane; Welfare concern.
12:50 p.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Juvenile problems.
1:41 p.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Complaint.
2:21 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Phone harassment.
2:31 p.m. Walnut Street and Lake Palourde Road; Animal complaint.
3:42 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Vehicle accident.
3:56 p.m. 900 block of Spruce Street; Complaint.
4:43 p.m. 800 block of Florence Street; Animal complaint.
4:58 p.m. 1600 block of La. 70; Complaint.
5:06 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182 East; Theft.
5:52 p.m. 1600 block of McDermott Drive; Animal.
6:43 p.m. Victor II and Martin Luther King boulevards; Accident.
6:59 p.m. 100 block of Canary Street; Assistance.
7:29 p.m. Victor II Boulevard; Animal.
8:30 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Accident.
8:33 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Accident.
8:46 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driving.
10:46 p.m. 300 block of Terrebonne Street; Disturbance.