Radio logs for March 2

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, March 1

6:12 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

6:12 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Arrest.

7:53 a.m. 1800 block of Elk Street; Complaint.

8:36 a.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Burglary.

8:56 a.m. 3100 block of Karen Drive; Animal complaint.

9:45 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Arrest.

9:49 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Medical.

9:59 a.m. La. 182; Traffic incident.

10:02 a.m. 400 block of Levee Road; Animal complaint.

10:20 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

10:36 a.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Animal complaint.

11:03 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Arrest.

11:39 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driver.

12:25 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Officer stand by.

12:36 p.m. 400 block of Duke Street; Arrest.

12:53 p.m. Glenwood Street; Arrest.

1:14 p.m. 100 block of First Street; 911 hang up call.

1:51 p.m. 1000 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.

2:10 p.m. 1700 block of Dale Street; Medical.

2:40 p.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Complaint.

2:47 p.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Traffic incident.

2:48 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

4:33 p.m. Railroad Avenue; Arrest.

5:29 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.

5:42 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Arrest.

6:49 p.m. 700 block of Terrebonne Street; Telephone harassment.

7:55 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Animal complaint.

8:30 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

8:44 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Medical.

8:48 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Reckless driver.

9:17 p.m. La. 182 West; Complaint.

11 p.m. 200 block of Freret Street; Complaint.

Friday, March 2

12:06 a.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Arrest.

12:28 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

2:19 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.