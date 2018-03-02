Radio logs for March 2
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, March 1
6:12 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
6:12 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Arrest.
7:53 a.m. 1800 block of Elk Street; Complaint.
8:36 a.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Burglary.
8:56 a.m. 3100 block of Karen Drive; Animal complaint.
9:45 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Arrest.
9:49 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Medical.
9:59 a.m. La. 182; Traffic incident.
10:02 a.m. 400 block of Levee Road; Animal complaint.
10:20 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
10:36 a.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Animal complaint.
11:03 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Arrest.
11:39 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driver.
12:25 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Officer stand by.
12:36 p.m. 400 block of Duke Street; Arrest.
12:53 p.m. Glenwood Street; Arrest.
1:14 p.m. 100 block of First Street; 911 hang up call.
1:51 p.m. 1000 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.
2:10 p.m. 1700 block of Dale Street; Medical.
2:40 p.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Complaint.
2:47 p.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Traffic incident.
2:48 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
4:33 p.m. Railroad Avenue; Arrest.
5:29 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.
5:42 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Arrest.
6:49 p.m. 700 block of Terrebonne Street; Telephone harassment.
7:55 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Animal complaint.
8:30 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
8:44 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Medical.
8:48 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Reckless driver.
9:17 p.m. La. 182 West; Complaint.
11 p.m. 200 block of Freret Street; Complaint.
Friday, March 2
12:06 a.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Arrest.
12:28 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
2:19 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.