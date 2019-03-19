Radio logs for March 19
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, March 18
6:24 a.m. David Drive and La. 182; Complaint.
6:55 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Medical.
7:34 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Animal complaint.
7:40 a.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Crash.
8:04 a.m. 300 block of Iowa Street; Complaint.
9:13 a.m. 3100 block of Susan Drive; Reckless driver.
9:46 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Disturbance.
9:57 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
10:01 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Crash.
10:17 a.m. 400 block of First Street; Telephone harassment.
10:31 a.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Stand by.
11:08 a.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.
11:25 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Reckless driver
11:32 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Stand by.
11:51 a.m. Maple Street; Crash.
12:08 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; 911 hang up.
12:11 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Complaint.
1:07 p.m. Kentucky Street; Complaint.
1:20 p.m. 900 block of Short Street; Warrant.
1:27 p.m. 2100 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.
1:38 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
2:03 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Complaint.
2:13 p.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Theft.
2:20 p.m. 1700 block of Youngs Road; Complaint.
2:43 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical
2:55 p.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Complaint.
2:56 p.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Stand by.
3:34 p.m. Railroad Avenue and Myrtle Street; Reckless driver.
3:40 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
3:56 p.m. 300 block of Iowa Street; Animal complaint.
4:06 p.m. Allison and Roderick streets; Reckless driver.
9:46 p.m. Victor II Boulevard and Amber Street; Arrest.
10:15 p.m. Front and Belanger streets; Arrest.
10:27 p.m. 1600 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance.