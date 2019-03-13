Radio logs for March 13

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, March 12

8:05 a.m. Sixth and Spruce streets; Suspicious person.

10:43 a.m. Mallard Street; Officer stand by.

10:55 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Juvenile problems.

12:52 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

12:54 p.m. 900 block of Youngs Road; Hit and run.

1:10 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.

1:17 p.m. 200 block of Franklin Street; Medical emergency.

1:39 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Assistance.

4:18 p.m. 500 block of First Street; Assistance.

4:18 p.m. Second and Everett Street; Assistance.

4:21 p.m. Egle Street; Noise complaint.

6:56 p.m. 300 block of Aucoin Street; Traffic incident.

7:14 p.m. 1100 block of McDermott Street; Traffic incident.

9:16 p.m. Maple Street water tower; Complaint.

Wednesday, March 13

12:47 a.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Medical.

2:25 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.