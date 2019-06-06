Radio logs for June 6

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, June 5

11:26 a.m. 7800 block of La. 182; Accident.

11:47 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Search warrant.

12:06 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Accident.

12:46 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Medical emergency.

1:03 p.m. 600 block of General MacArthur Street; 911 hang up call.

1:20 p.m. 400 block of Seventh Street; Animal complaint.

1:31 p.m. 500 block of Federal Avenue; Animal complaint.

3:30 p.m. 200 block of North Freret Street in Amelia; Warrant check.

4 p.m. La. 70; Assistance.

4:50 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Theft.

Thursday, June 6

12:15 a.m. 600 block of Kentucky Street; Theft.

1:15 a.m. 600 block of Kentucky Street; Suspicious subject.

2:31 a.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.