Radio logs for June 5

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, June 4

4:14 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Theft.

4:21 p.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.

4:28 p.m. 700 block of Ditch Avenue; Disturbance.

4:30 p.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Medical.

5:51 p.m. 2300 block of Maple Street; Animal complaint.

6:13 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Assist.

6:48 p.m. Canary Street; Warrant execution.

7:45 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Welfare concern.

8:21 p.m. Walgreens; Arrest.

9:45 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Alarm.

9:46 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Burglary.

10:02 p.m. 200 block of Fourth Street; Medical emergency.

Wednesday, June 5

2:55 a.m. 100 block of 11th Street; Simple battery.