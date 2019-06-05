Radio logs for June 5
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, June 4
4:14 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Theft.
4:21 p.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.
4:28 p.m. 700 block of Ditch Avenue; Disturbance.
4:30 p.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Medical.
5:51 p.m. 2300 block of Maple Street; Animal complaint.
6:13 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Assist.
6:48 p.m. Canary Street; Warrant execution.
7:45 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Welfare concern.
8:21 p.m. Walgreens; Arrest.
9:45 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Alarm.
9:46 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Burglary.
10:02 p.m. 200 block of Fourth Street; Medical emergency.
Wednesday, June 5
2:55 a.m. 100 block of 11th Street; Simple battery.