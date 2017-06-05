Radio logs for June 5
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, June 2
7:58 a.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Suspicious person.
8:22 a.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Officer stand by.
8:45 a.m. 100 block of Louisa Street; Phone harassment.
10:09 a.m. 1100 block of Hickory Street; Alarm.
10:22 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Reckless driving.
10:34 a.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Officer stand by.
10:57 a.m. Glenwood Street; Fire alarm.
11:06 a.m. 1700 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
12:21 p.m. 500 block of Belanger Street; Animal.
3:35 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Accident.
4:19 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Suspicious person.
4:46 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Civil matter.
4:51 p.m. 1500 block of Federal Avenue; Phone harassment.
5:18 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.
5:34 p.m. 1600 block of Chestnut Drive; Juvenile problem.
5:39 p.m. 1100 block of Sixth Street; Hit and run.
6:05 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
6:21 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.
6:31 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.
6:59 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
7:40 p.m. Belanger and Front streets; Arrest.
8:01 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
8:06 p.m. 2300 block of Tupelo Street; Juvenile problem.
9:12 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.
9:33 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
9:56 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Complaint.
10:07 p.m. Allison Street; Animal complaint.
10:20 p.m. 300 block of Third Street; Theft.
11:07 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Suspicious vehicle.
Saturday, June 3
12:52 a.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Disturbance.
1:20 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
2:26 a.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Simple battery.
2:40 a.m. Federal Avenue and Ellzey Street; Disturbance.
2:54 a.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Complaint.
3:55 a.m. 200 block of Glenwood Street; Medical.
4:56 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
6:04 a.m. 100 block of Roderick Street; Theft.
6:39 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
7:35 a.m. 200 block of Glenwood Street; Suspicious vehicle.
7:38 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
8:45 a.m. Federal Avenue and Onstead Street; Suspicious person.
8:50 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
9:06 a.m. 900 block of Brashear Avenue; 911 hang up.
10:56 a.m. 1400 block of Chatsworth Drive; Criminal damage to property.
11:18 a.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Com-plaint.
11:24 a.m. 400 block of Eighth Street; Utilities.
12:55 p.m. Mayon and Marshall streets; Suspicious person.
1:02 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Com-plaint.
1:15 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Utilities.
1:30 p.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Theft.
1:31 p.m. 600 block of Arenz Street; Complaint.
1:40 p.m. 600 block of Leona Street; Disturbance.
1:53 p.m. 200 block of Everett Street; Alarm.
2:27 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.
3:17 p.m. 1500 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
3:46 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Alarm.
3:59 p.m. 600 block of Kentucky Street; Frequent patrols.
4 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Officer stand by.
5:08 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
5:09 p.m. 500 block of Second Street; Suspicious person.
5:12 p.m. 800 block of Clothilde Street; Arrest.
5:56 p.m. 800 block of Marshall Street; Medical.
6:57 p.m. 500 block of Franklin Street; Assistance.
7:38 p.m. 800 block of First Street; Animal complaint.
8:29 p.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Medical.
8:37 p.m. 200 block of Everett Street; Com-plaint.
9:13 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Arrest.
9:23 p.m. Everett and Second streets; Arrest.
11:24 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Complaint.
Sunday, June 4
1:15 a.m. 1400 block of Youngs Road; Medical.
1:16 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Arrest.
1:51 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.
2:51 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
2:53 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
2:58 a.m. 300 block of Pershing Street; Com-plaint.
3:27 a.m. 1600 block of Glenmont Drive; Juvenile problem.
7:05 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
8:33 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
9:09 a.m. 1100 block of McDermott Drive; Reckless driving.
9:47 a.m. 1900 block of Railroad Avenue; Animal.
10:33 a.m. 200 block of Pecos Street; Disturbance.
1:03 p.m. 600 block of Front Street; Complaint.
1:35 p.m. 600 block of Grove Street; Frequent patrols.
1:38 p.m. 500 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
1:43 p.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Medical.
4:03 p.m. 100 block of 11th Street; Animal.
4:52 p.m. 300 block of Aycock Street; Animal.
5:17 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Disturbance.
6:25 p.m. Garber Street; Patrol request.
7:04 p.m. 300 block of Wise Street; Alarm.
7:06 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
8:38 p.m. 1400 block of Sandra Street; Alarm.
10:22 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Complaint.
10:53 p.m. Federal Avenue and Arenz Street; Arrest.
11:02 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.
11:06 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; 911 hang up call.
11:37 p.m. 700 block of First Street; Loud music.
11:47 p.m. 4000 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
Monday, June 5
2 a.m. Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
4:21 a.m. 400 block of Myrtle Street; Animal complaint.