Radio Logs for June 30
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, June 29
9:26 a.m. 1000 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.
9:44 a.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.
9:50 a.m. 1100 block of General Clark Street; Alarm.
10:16 a.m. Roderick and Glenwood streets; Reckless driver.
12:11 p.m. Duke and First streets; Complaint.
12:24 p.m. 2000 block of Cedar Street; Complaint.
12:29 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Complaint.
12:36 p.m. 1100 block of General Clark Street; Alarm.
12:38 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical.
1:10 p.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Medical.
2:41 p.m. 2600 block of Fir Street; Alarm.
3:21 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Complaint.
3:27 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Complaint.
3:34 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
4:39 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.
5:50 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Disturbance.
6:09 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
6:56 p.m. Morgan City; Theft.
7:07 p.m. Freret Street; Suspicious subject.
7:11 p.m. 600 block of Third Street; Theft.
7:26 p.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious subject.
8:33 p.m. 1100 block of Fourth Street; Civil matter.
10:18 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Disturbance.
9:23 p.m. Sixth Street; Hit and run.
9:38 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Narcotics complaint.
10:02 p.m. 300 block of Union Street; Animal complaint.
10:41 p.m. 6800 block of La. 182; Complaint.
10:45 p.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
11:38 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
Friday, June 30
12:57 a.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.
12:59 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
1:40 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
2:39 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
3:29 a.m. Brashear Avenue; Illegal discharge of firearm.