Radio Logs for June 30

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department.

Thursday, June 29

9:26 a.m. 1000 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.

9:44 a.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.

9:50 a.m. 1100 block of General Clark Street; Alarm.

10:16 a.m. Roderick and Glenwood streets; Reckless driver.

12:11 p.m. Duke and First streets; Complaint.

12:24 p.m. 2000 block of Cedar Street; Complaint.

12:29 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Complaint.

12:36 p.m. 1100 block of General Clark Street; Alarm.

12:38 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical.

1:10 p.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Medical.

2:41 p.m. 2600 block of Fir Street; Alarm.

3:21 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Complaint.

3:27 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Complaint.

3:34 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

4:39 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

5:50 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Disturbance.

6:09 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

6:56 p.m. Morgan City; Theft.

7:07 p.m. Freret Street; Suspicious subject.

7:11 p.m. 600 block of Third Street; Theft.

7:26 p.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious subject.

8:33 p.m. 1100 block of Fourth Street; Civil matter.

10:18 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Disturbance.

9:23 p.m. Sixth Street; Hit and run.

9:38 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Narcotics complaint.

10:02 p.m. 300 block of Union Street; Animal complaint.

10:41 p.m. 6800 block of La. 182; Complaint.

10:45 p.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

11:38 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

Friday, June 30

12:57 a.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.

12:59 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

1:40 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

2:39 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

3:29 a.m. Brashear Avenue; Illegal discharge of firearm.