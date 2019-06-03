Radio logs for June 3
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, May 31
3:46 p.m. Old Bridge; Traffic incident.
4:05 p.m. Cefalu Trailer Park; Complaint.
4:11 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Notification of probation violation.
4:15 p.m. Fir Street; Accident.
4:41 p.m. 100 block of Headland Street; Narcotics violation.
11:33 p.m. La. 70 and U.S. 90; Stalled vehicle.
Saturday, June 1
12:44 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Hit and run.
1:03 a.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Medical.
1:26 a.m. 1000 block of Sixth Street; Fire.
2:24 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
1:46 p.m. 300 block of Aucoin Street; Complaint.
1:48 p.m. Fourth and Freret streets; Traffic incident.
2:19 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Runaway juvenile.
2:27 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Phone harassment.
2:44 p.m. 200 block of Second Street; Medical emergency.
3:20 p.m. Glenwood Street; Complaint.
3:41 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Medical emergency.
3:52 p.m. Russo’s Landing; Suspicious vehicle.
4:15 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Removal of subject.
4:30 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Store walkthrough.
4:46 p.m. 600 block of Maine Street; Drunk man.
8:31 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
8:34 p.m. La. 70; Suspicious vehicle.
8:51 p.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
Sunday, June 2
12:27 a.m. 500 block of Eighth Street; Loud music.
12:39 a.m. Fifth and Freret streets; Suspicious subject.
3:28 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Patrol request.
4:33 a.m. 300 block of Third Street; 911 hang up.
4:53 a.m. 1700 block of Dale Street; Welfare concern.
6:27 a.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Alarm.
8:52 a.m. 1500 block of Second Street; Complaint.
11:06 a.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Harassment.
11:10 a.m. 900 block of Short Street; Welfare check.
11:14 a.m. Glenwood Street; Medical emergency.
11:21 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
4:19 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driver.
8:50 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Arrest.
9:08 p.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; Complaint.
10:12 p.m. 200 block of Headland Street; Disturbance.
11:35 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Shoplifter.
Monday, June 3
12:32 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious vehicle.
12:42 a.m. 1200 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.