Radio logs for June 29
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, June 28
8:35 a.m. 400 block of Halsey Street; Medical.
8:58 a.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Fireworks.
10:32 a.m. Ninth Street and Brashear Avenue; Crash.
11:07 a.m. Adams Street; Complaint.
12:07 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
12:30 p.m. 200 block of Onstead Street; Warrant.
12:36 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Theft.
12:53 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
1:01 p.m. 400 block of Halsey Street; Disturbance.
1:04 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
1:05 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
1:23 p.m. Morgan City; Complaint.
1:25 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
1:39 p.m. 1100 block of Eighth Street; Complaint
2:01 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Intoxicated subject.
2:59 p.m. Stephensville; Assistance.
5:08 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Juvenile problem.
5:14 p.m. Fifth and Everett streets; Arrest.
5:18 p.m. 600 block of Onstead Street; Alarm.
5:49 p.m. 1400 block of Elm Street; Criminal damage to property.
6:39 p.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Complaint.
6:41 p.m. 600 block of Onstead Street; Alarm.
7:03 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
9:25 p.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Complaint.
9:38 p.m. 1800 block of Filmore Street; Theft.
9:46 p.m. 6600 block of La. 182; Complaint.
10:53 p.m. 200 block of Canary Street; Removal of subject.
Friday, June 29
12:18 a.m. Federal Avenue and Onstead Street; Medical.
12:51 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Crash.