Radio logs for June 29

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, June 28

8:35 a.m. 400 block of Halsey Street; Medical.

8:58 a.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Fireworks.

10:32 a.m. Ninth Street and Brashear Avenue; Crash.

11:07 a.m. Adams Street; Complaint.

12:07 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

12:30 p.m. 200 block of Onstead Street; Warrant.

12:36 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Theft.

12:53 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

1:01 p.m. 400 block of Halsey Street; Disturbance.

1:04 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

1:05 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

1:23 p.m. Morgan City; Complaint.

1:25 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

1:39 p.m. 1100 block of Eighth Street; Complaint

2:01 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Intoxicated subject.

2:59 p.m. Stephensville; Assistance.

5:08 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Juvenile problem.

5:14 p.m. Fifth and Everett streets; Arrest.

5:18 p.m. 600 block of Onstead Street; Alarm.

5:49 p.m. 1400 block of Elm Street; Criminal damage to property.

6:39 p.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Complaint.

6:41 p.m. 600 block of Onstead Street; Alarm.

7:03 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

9:25 p.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Complaint.

9:38 p.m. 1800 block of Filmore Street; Theft.

9:46 p.m. 6600 block of La. 182; Complaint.

10:53 p.m. 200 block of Canary Street; Removal of subject.

Friday, June 29

12:18 a.m. Federal Avenue and Onstead Street; Medical.

12:51 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Crash.