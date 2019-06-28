Radio logs for June 28
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, June 27
5:04 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Medical.
7:04 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Simple battery.
7:16 p.m. 1400 block of Bernice Street; Simple battery.
7:51 p.m. 1600 block of Azalea Street; Phone harassment.
8:44 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Juveniles.
8:56 p.m. Eighth and Florence streets; Suspicious subject.
9:02 p.m. Shaw Drive; Simple battery.
9:12 p.m. 1400 block of Lakewood Drive; Complaint.
10:34 p.m. Fourth Street and Brashear Avenue; Arrest.
10:58 p.m. 500 block of Arkansas Street; Disturbance.
Friday, June 28
12:19 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
1:16 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Disturbance.
1:37 a.m. 1500 block of Bernice Street; Medical emergency.