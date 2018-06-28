Radio logs for June 28
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, June 27
7:42 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
8:44 a.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Complaint.
8:45 a.m. 1200 block of Youngs Road; Reckless driver.
10:39 a.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Animal control.
10:47 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant.
11:24 a.m. 200 block of Bowman Street; Theft.
11:27 a.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Animal control.
11:32 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Animal control.
12:27 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Complaint.
12:50 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
1:30 p.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Disturbance.
1:47 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Animal control.
2:01 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
2:22 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Found property.
2:49 p.m. 700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; 911 hang up.
3:02 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Traffic complaint.
3:58 p.m. Morgan City; Search warrant.
4:14 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Complaint.
4:32 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.
5:58 p.m. 600 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.
6:09 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Removal of subject.
7:47 p.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Medical.
8:15 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Suspicious person.
8:19 p.m. 2100 block of Federal Avenue; Juvenile problems.
8:22 p.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Medical.
9:24 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Theft.
11:04 p.m. 900 block of Florence Street; Suspicious person.