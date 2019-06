The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, June 26

5:07 p.m. Justa Street; Animal.

Thursday, June 27

2:12 a.m. Federal Avenue and La. 182; Accident.

3:33 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

4:48 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.