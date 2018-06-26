Radio logs for June 26

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, June 25

7:05 a.m. La. 70; Reckless driving.

7:15 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Assistance.

7:48 a.m. 600 block of Onstead Street; Alarm.

9:35 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driving.

12:09 p.m. 2900 block of Railroad Avenue; Suspicious person.

1:36 p.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Medical.

1:43 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driving.

3:55 p.m. 700 block of Willow Street; Disturbance.

4:18 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Theft.

4:25 p.m. 1000 block of Sycamore Street; Harassment.

4:47 p.m. 900 block of Ninth Street; Suspicious vehicle.

4:49 p.m. 3200 block of Tammy Drive; Civil matter.

5:05 p.m. Onstead Street and Federal Avenue; Animal complaint.

5:28 p.m. 100 block of Poncio Street; Removal of subject.

6:22 p.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Alarm.

6:35 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

6:38 p.m. Marguerite and Sixth streets; Crash.

6:50 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.

7:28 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Removal of subject.

7:40 p.m. 1400 block of Third Street; Complaint.

7:57 p.m. 700 block of Willow Street; Complaint.

8:27 p.m. 100 block of Egle Mill Lane; Complaint.

8:36 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Theft.

8:58 p.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

9:03 p.m. 500 block of Third Street; Complaint.

9:05 p.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Lost and found.

10:26 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Juvenile problem.

11:17 p.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Vehicle burglary.

Tuesday, June 26

12:19 a.m. 1300 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.