Radio logs for June 26
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, June 25
7:05 a.m. La. 70; Reckless driving.
7:15 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Assistance.
7:48 a.m. 600 block of Onstead Street; Alarm.
9:35 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driving.
12:09 p.m. 2900 block of Railroad Avenue; Suspicious person.
1:36 p.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Medical.
1:43 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driving.
3:55 p.m. 700 block of Willow Street; Disturbance.
4:18 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Theft.
4:25 p.m. 1000 block of Sycamore Street; Harassment.
4:47 p.m. 900 block of Ninth Street; Suspicious vehicle.
4:49 p.m. 3200 block of Tammy Drive; Civil matter.
5:05 p.m. Onstead Street and Federal Avenue; Animal complaint.
5:28 p.m. 100 block of Poncio Street; Removal of subject.
6:22 p.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Alarm.
6:35 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
6:38 p.m. Marguerite and Sixth streets; Crash.
6:50 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.
7:28 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Removal of subject.
7:40 p.m. 1400 block of Third Street; Complaint.
7:57 p.m. 700 block of Willow Street; Complaint.
8:27 p.m. 100 block of Egle Mill Lane; Complaint.
8:36 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Theft.
8:58 p.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
9:03 p.m. 500 block of Third Street; Complaint.
9:05 p.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Lost and found.
10:26 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Juvenile problem.
11:17 p.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Vehicle burglary.
Tuesday, June 26
12:19 a.m. 1300 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.