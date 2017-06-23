Radio Logs for June 22
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, June 22
7:48 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
9:07 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Theft.
9:26 a.m. 1100 block of Chester Bowles Street; Medical.
10:25 a.m. Everett and Sixth streets; Patrol request.
10:42 a.m. 1000 block of Belanger Street; Telephone harassment.
10:56 a.m. Greenwood Street; Animal com-plaint.
11:10 a.m. 600 block of Bush Street; Warrant.
11:53 a.m. 3200 block of Jennie Drive; Complaint.
12:01 p.m. 1000 block of First Street; Complaint.
12:29 p.m. Maple and Hilda streets; Arrest.
12:29 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
12:38 p.m. 300 block of Third Street; Animal complaint.
1:45 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
1:52 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.
2:01 p.m. 200 block of Fourth Street; Alarm.
2:02 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Animal complaint.
3:01 p.m. 1700 block of Dale Street; Animal complaint.
3:21 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
4:38 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.
6:22 p.m. 900 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Alarm.
7:39 p.m. Louisiana and Fifth streets; Frequent patrols.
7:49 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Fire.
7:54 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Theft.
8:08 p.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.
8:29 p.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Assistance.
8:34 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Theft.
10:37 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Juvenile problems.
Friday, June 23
12:06 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Theft.
12:59 a.m. 700 block of Third Street; Alarm.
1:03 a.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Removal of subject.
2:03 a.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Disturbance.
2:37 a.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Complaint.
3:27 a.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Complaint.