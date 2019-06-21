Radio logs for June 21

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, June 20

10:53 a.m. 700 block of Louisa Street; Suspicious person.

11:34 a.m. Seventh Street and Brashear Avenue; Accident.

11:42 a.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Theft.

11:48 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Remove a subject.

12:54 p.m. Cedar and Hickory streets; Reckless operation.

1:03 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Hang up call.

1:22 p.m. 400 block of Levee Road; Complaint.

2:08 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Speak to an officer.

2:24 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Damage to property.

2:56 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Assist.

3:24 p.m. Lawrence Park area; Suspicious person.

3:27 p.m. 800 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

3:33 p.m. 3200 block of Roselawn Drive; Theft.

3:57 p.m. Berwick/Morgan City; Small be on the lookout.

5:05 p.m. 2000 block of Keith Street ; Vehicle burglary.

Friday, June 21

3:57 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Alarm.

4:15 a.m. Roderick Street and La. 182; Assistance.