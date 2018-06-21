Radio logs for June 21

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, June 20

7:43 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182 ; Lost and found.

8:13 a.m. 1500 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious vehicle.

8:36 a.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Simple assault.

8:52 a.m. 300 block of Glenwood Street; Arrest.

9:34 a.m. Glenwood Street; Investigation.

10 a.m. 700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Remove subject.

10:51 a.m. La. 182 and Martin Luther King Boulevard; Fire complaint.

11:12 a.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Vehicle accident.

11:16 a.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Animal complaint.

11:33 a.m. 300 block of Sixth Street; Animal complaint.

11:57 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Arrest.

1:55 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Suspicious vehicle.

1:57 p.m. 200 block of Everett Street; Disturbance.

2:05 p.m. 3200 block of Tammy Drive; Communication complaint.

2:14 p.m. Myrtle Street and Youngs Road; Suspicious vehicle.

3:04 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

5:30 p.m. Railroad Avenue and Myrtle Street; Vehicle accident.

7:03 p.m. 200 block of Louisa Street; Criminal damage to property.

7:51 p.m. 200 block of Third Street; Disturbance.

8:14 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Disturbance.

8:17 p.m. 1400 block of Chatsworth Drive; Medical.

9:29 p.m. 7700 block of La. 183; Traffic incident.

10:07 p.m. 500 block of Justa Street; Suspicious activity.

10:22 p.m. 400 block of Leona Street; Medical.