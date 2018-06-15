Radio logs for June 15
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, June 13
6:40 a.m. 1000 block of Palm Street; Alarm.
8:04 a.m. 900 block of Ninth Street; Alarm.
8:12 a.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; 911 hang up call.
9:01 a.m. 700 block of Marshall Street; Complaint.
9:05 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Suspicious activity.
9:19 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical emergency.
10:12 a.m. 200 block of Barrow Street; Complaint.
10:15 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.
11:04 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182 East; Juvenile problems.
11:44 a.m. 7100 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.
2:18 p.m. 1200 block of Federal Avenue; Medical emergency.
2:45 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Assistance.
2:55 p.m. Justa and Lizabeth streets; Animal complaint.
4:54 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
5:02 p.m. 600 block of Marshall Street; Alarm.
6:21 p.m. 600 block of Railroad Avenue; Found property.
7:17 p.m. 900 block of Belanger Street; Phone harassment.
7:25 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.
8:46 p.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Juvenile matter.
9:20 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
9:48 p.m. Federal Avenue; Suspicious subject.
10:30 p.m. Chestnut Drive; Suspicious subject.
10:42 p.m. Berwick; Assistance.
10:57 p.m. 7600 block of La. 182; Complaint.
Thursday, June 14
2:16 a.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Disturbance.
3 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
5:10 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Alarm.
8:03 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; 911 hang up call.
9:15 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Simple battery.
11:14 a.m. Myrtle Street and La. 182; Assistance.
11:35 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182 East; Medical emergency.
11:45 a.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Removal of subject.
12:11 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Civil complaint.
2:03 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Welfare concern.
2:08 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical emergency.
2:08 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Theft.
2:19 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182 East; Theft.
3:11 p.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Welfare concern.
3:37 p.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Welfare concern.
4:21 p.m. Brashear and Federal avenues; Domestic disturbance.
6:32 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Disturbance.
7:04 p.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Suspicious subject.
8:07 p.m. 800 block of Palm Street; Narcotics complaint.
8:10 p.m. 200 block of Franklin Street; Juvenile complaint.
8:16 p.m. 1000 block of Federal Avenue; Crash.
9:21 p.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard; Stalled motorist.
9:42 p.m. Greenwood and Fifth streets; Theft.
10:31 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.
Friday, June 15
12:06 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
1:28 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Narcotics complaint.
2:10 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.
2:11 a.m. 700 block of La. 182; Arrest.
2:53 a.m. Francis and Justa streets; Suspicious subject.
3:18 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Narcotics complaint.