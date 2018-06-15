Radio logs for June 15

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, June 13

6:40 a.m. 1000 block of Palm Street; Alarm.

8:04 a.m. 900 block of Ninth Street; Alarm.

8:12 a.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; 911 hang up call.

9:01 a.m. 700 block of Marshall Street; Complaint.

9:05 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Suspicious activity.

9:19 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical emergency.

10:12 a.m. 200 block of Barrow Street; Complaint.

10:15 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.

11:04 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182 East; Juvenile problems.

11:44 a.m. 7100 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.

2:18 p.m. 1200 block of Federal Avenue; Medical emergency.

2:45 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Assistance.

2:55 p.m. Justa and Lizabeth streets; Animal complaint.

4:54 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

5:02 p.m. 600 block of Marshall Street; Alarm.

6:21 p.m. 600 block of Railroad Avenue; Found property.

7:17 p.m. 900 block of Belanger Street; Phone harassment.

7:25 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.

8:46 p.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Juvenile matter.

9:20 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

9:48 p.m. Federal Avenue; Suspicious subject.

10:30 p.m. Chestnut Drive; Suspicious subject.

10:42 p.m. Berwick; Assistance.

10:57 p.m. 7600 block of La. 182; Complaint.

Thursday, June 14

2:16 a.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Disturbance.

3 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

5:10 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Alarm.

8:03 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; 911 hang up call.

9:15 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Simple battery.

11:14 a.m. Myrtle Street and La. 182; Assistance.

11:35 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182 East; Medical emergency.

11:45 a.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Removal of subject.

12:11 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Civil complaint.

2:03 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Welfare concern.

2:08 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical emergency.

2:08 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Theft.

2:19 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182 East; Theft.

3:11 p.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Welfare concern.

3:37 p.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Welfare concern.

4:21 p.m. Brashear and Federal avenues; Domestic disturbance.

6:32 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Disturbance.

7:04 p.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Suspicious subject.

8:07 p.m. 800 block of Palm Street; Narcotics complaint.

8:10 p.m. 200 block of Franklin Street; Juvenile complaint.

8:16 p.m. 1000 block of Federal Avenue; Crash.

9:21 p.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard; Stalled motorist.

9:42 p.m. Greenwood and Fifth streets; Theft.

10:31 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

Friday, June 15

12:06 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

1:28 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Narcotics complaint.

2:10 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.

2:11 a.m. 700 block of La. 182; Arrest.

2:53 a.m. Francis and Justa streets; Suspicious subject.

3:18 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Narcotics complaint.