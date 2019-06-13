Radio logs for June 13
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department.
Wednesday, June 12
9:24 a.m. 100 block of Seventh Street; Suspicious subject.
9:52 a.m. 400 block of Seventh Street; Animal complaint.
10:46 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
10:57 a.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Harassment.
11:03 a.m. 900 block of Franklin Street; Animal complaint.
11:50 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
12:51 p.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Complaint.
2:11 p.m. Baseball Complex; Theft.
3:05 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Jail search.
3:09 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Medical emergency.
3:43 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
Thursday, June 13
12:11 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Suspicious activity.
12:23 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.