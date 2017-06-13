Radio Logs for June 12

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, June 12

6:15 a.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Animal complaint.

7:10 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

7:10 a.m. 1700 block of McDermott Drive; Animal complaint.

7:12 a.m. 1200 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm.

7:30 a.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Animal complaint.

7:52 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

8:05 a.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Complaint.

8:43 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.

8:51 a.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Animal complaint.

9 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

9:08 a.m. 100 block of Glenwood Avenue; Removal of subject.

9:48 a.m. 700 block of General Patton Street; Vehicle burglary.

10:40 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Arrest.

10:46 a.m. 3200 block of Roselawn Drive; Complaint.

10:53 a.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Animal complaint.

11:03 a.m. 700 block of General Hodges Street; Complaint.

11:20 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.

11:22 a.m. U.S. 90 ; Crash.

11:29 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

11:46 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Animal complaint.

11:48 a.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Animal complaint.

11:53 a.m. Railroad Avenue; Animal com-plaint.

12:15 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

12:17 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

12:41 p.m. 700 block of Fourth Street; Removal of subject.

12:48 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

1 p.m. 500 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.

1:18 p.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Animal complaint.

2:15 p.m. Brashear Avenue and Victor II Boulevard; Traffic incident.

2:36 p.m. 900 block of Youngs Road; Arrest.

2:53 p.m. 100 block of Egle Street; Vehicle burglary.

3:19 p.m. 1000 block of Clothilde Street; Complaint.

3:28 p.m. 6700 block of La. 182; Assistance.

3:53 p.m. Railroad Avenue and Headland Street; Animal complaint.

4:09 p.m. 400 block of Federal Avenue; Patrol request.

4:56 p.m. 800 block of Fourth Street; Patrol request.

11:27 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Phone harassment.

Tuesday, June 13

12:21 a.m. 200 block of Fourth Street; Alarm.

12:34 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Alarm.

2:24 a.m. 800 block of Front Street; Alarm.

2:49 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.

4:30 a.m. 800 block of Front Street; Alarm.