Radio logs for June 11

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, June 10

7:32 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Theft.

7:32 a.m. 1000 block of David Drive; Alarm.

8:13 a.m. 300 block of Third Street; Criminal damage to property.

10:03 a.m. 1000 block of Onstead Street; Complaint.

10:26 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Medical.

12:06 p.m. 300 block of Glenwood Street; Criminal damage to property.

1:35 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Medical.

1:52 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Complaint.

1:57 p.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Accident.

2:37 p.m. 3200 block of Tammy Drive; Harassment.

2:58 p.m. 400 block of Levee Road; Welfare check.

Tuesday, June 11

3:02 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Assistance.

3:46 a.m. 700 block of Fourth Street; Suspicious person.

5:05 a.m. 700 block of Fourth Street; Suspicious person.