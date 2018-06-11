Radio logs for June 11

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, June 8

6:29 a.m. 800 block of Everett Street; Disturbance.

8:07 a.m. Keith and Justa streets; Warrants.

8:08 a.m. Patton and Pecos streets; Complaint.

9:58 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

10:11 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Assistance.

11:07 a.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Theft.

11:11 a.m. La. 70; Traffic incident.

11:34 a.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

11:56 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

11:58 a.m. Federal Avenue and Greenwood Street; Vehicle accident.

1:38 p.m. Federal Avenue and Freret Street; Stalled vehicle.

2:08 p.m. Old bridge near Brashear Avenue; Vehicle accident.

3:47 p.m. 1100 block of Ninth Street; Medical emergency.

4:13 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Officer stand by.

5:24 p.m. 900 block of Short Street; Assistance.

5:51 p.m. 600 block of Second Street; Suspicious activity.

5:53 p.m. La. 182 and Ditch Avenue; Warrants.

5:57 p.m. 1700 block of Filmore Street; Complaint.

6:44 p.m. Franklin Street; Reckless Driver.

7:26 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

8:16 p.m. 500 block of Leona Street; Complaint.

9:20 p.m. Lake Palourde and Walnut Drive; Complaint.

9:31 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

9:36 p.m. 2600 block of Fir Drive; Complaint.

10:06 p.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Suspicious subject.

10:52 p.m. 1500 block of Elm Street; Suspicious subject.

11:16 p.m. 800 block of General Patton Street; Vehicle burglary.

Saturday, June 9

12 a.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; Complaint.

2:29 a.m. 1000 block of Chennault Street; Alarm.

2:41 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Warrant arrest.

8:27 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Animal complaint.

9:06 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Suspicious vehicle.

9:07 a.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; Complaint.

9:08 a.m. 200 block of Headland Street; Animal complaint.

10:03 a.m. 900 block of Short Street; Assistance.

10:56 a.m. 800 block of Walnut Drive; Suspicious person.

12:05 p.m. Bowman Street; Loud music.

12:29 p.m. 600 block of Seventh Street; Removal of subject.

12:31 p.m. 200 block of Onstead Street; Complaint.

1:29 p.m. 1600 block of Chestnut Drive; Assistance.

2:29 p.m. 900 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

6:15 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Animal complaint.

7:06 p.m. 500 block of Fourth Street; Medical.

7:46 p.m. 1100 block of Hickory Street; Alarm.

8:35 p.m. 3200 block of Lake Palourde Road; Suspicious subject.

10:34 p.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Hit and run.

Sunday, June 10

12:29 a.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.

2:53 a.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Disturbance.

2:56 a.m. 7900 block of La. 182; Medical.

8:39 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Building check.

9:40 a.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

11:19 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

1:03 p.m. 1200 block of McDermott Drive; Welfare concern.

1:43 p.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Officer stand by.

2:26 p.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.

2:39 p.m. 2600 block of Hemlock Street; Theft.

3:57 p.m. 6500 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

5:29 p.m. 1000 block of Chestnut Drive; Vehicle accident.

5:35 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Welfare concern.

7:26 p.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Complaint.

7:28 p.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Crash.

8:16 p.m. 1600 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

8:30 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.

9:09 p.m. 700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Disturbance.

9:59 p.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Phone harassment.

10:14 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Traffic complaint.

11:52 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Alarm.

11:53 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

Monday, June 11

12:01 a.m. Berwick; Assistance.

12:59 a.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; Disturbance.

2:31 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Intoxicated subject.

2:50 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Narcotics activity.