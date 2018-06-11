Radio logs for June 11
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, June 8
6:29 a.m. 800 block of Everett Street; Disturbance.
8:07 a.m. Keith and Justa streets; Warrants.
8:08 a.m. Patton and Pecos streets; Complaint.
9:58 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
10:11 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Assistance.
11:07 a.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Theft.
11:11 a.m. La. 70; Traffic incident.
11:34 a.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.
11:56 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
11:58 a.m. Federal Avenue and Greenwood Street; Vehicle accident.
1:38 p.m. Federal Avenue and Freret Street; Stalled vehicle.
2:08 p.m. Old bridge near Brashear Avenue; Vehicle accident.
3:47 p.m. 1100 block of Ninth Street; Medical emergency.
4:13 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Officer stand by.
5:24 p.m. 900 block of Short Street; Assistance.
5:51 p.m. 600 block of Second Street; Suspicious activity.
5:53 p.m. La. 182 and Ditch Avenue; Warrants.
5:57 p.m. 1700 block of Filmore Street; Complaint.
6:44 p.m. Franklin Street; Reckless Driver.
7:26 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
8:16 p.m. 500 block of Leona Street; Complaint.
9:20 p.m. Lake Palourde and Walnut Drive; Complaint.
9:31 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.
9:36 p.m. 2600 block of Fir Drive; Complaint.
10:06 p.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Suspicious subject.
10:52 p.m. 1500 block of Elm Street; Suspicious subject.
11:16 p.m. 800 block of General Patton Street; Vehicle burglary.
Saturday, June 9
12 a.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; Complaint.
2:29 a.m. 1000 block of Chennault Street; Alarm.
2:41 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Warrant arrest.
8:27 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Animal complaint.
9:06 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Suspicious vehicle.
9:07 a.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; Complaint.
9:08 a.m. 200 block of Headland Street; Animal complaint.
10:03 a.m. 900 block of Short Street; Assistance.
10:56 a.m. 800 block of Walnut Drive; Suspicious person.
12:05 p.m. Bowman Street; Loud music.
12:29 p.m. 600 block of Seventh Street; Removal of subject.
12:31 p.m. 200 block of Onstead Street; Complaint.
1:29 p.m. 1600 block of Chestnut Drive; Assistance.
2:29 p.m. 900 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
6:15 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Animal complaint.
7:06 p.m. 500 block of Fourth Street; Medical.
7:46 p.m. 1100 block of Hickory Street; Alarm.
8:35 p.m. 3200 block of Lake Palourde Road; Suspicious subject.
10:34 p.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Hit and run.
Sunday, June 10
12:29 a.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.
2:53 a.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Disturbance.
2:56 a.m. 7900 block of La. 182; Medical.
8:39 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Building check.
9:40 a.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
11:19 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
1:03 p.m. 1200 block of McDermott Drive; Welfare concern.
1:43 p.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Officer stand by.
2:26 p.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.
2:39 p.m. 2600 block of Hemlock Street; Theft.
3:57 p.m. 6500 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
5:29 p.m. 1000 block of Chestnut Drive; Vehicle accident.
5:35 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Welfare concern.
7:26 p.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Complaint.
7:28 p.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Crash.
8:16 p.m. 1600 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.
8:30 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.
9:09 p.m. 700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Disturbance.
9:59 p.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Phone harassment.
10:14 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Traffic complaint.
11:52 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Alarm.
11:53 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
Monday, June 11
12:01 a.m. Berwick; Assistance.
12:59 a.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; Disturbance.
2:31 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Intoxicated subject.
2:50 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Narcotics activity.