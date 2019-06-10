Radio logs for June 10
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, June 7
12:48 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
1:10 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.
2:10 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Theft.
2:17 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Medical.
2:41 p.m. Federal and Brashear avenues; Suspicious person.
2:42 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
3:08 p.m. Florence Street and La. 182; Suspicious person.
4:24 p.m. 1600 block of Filmore Street; Animal.
5:04 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Officer stand by.
10:11 p.m. Veterans Boulevard; Animal complaint.
11:19 p.m. 100 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
11:30 p.m. 1000 block of Fifth Street; Theft.
11:41 p.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Assist sheriff’s office.
11:46 p.m. 100 block of Railroad Avenue; Drunk.
Saturday, June 8
12:30 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical emergency.
12:33 a.m. 3000 block of Karen Drive; Domestic disturbance.
3:34 a.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Welfare concern.
4 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
4:31 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
3:53 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Theft.
4:22 p.m. 800 block of Walgreens; Disturbance.
6:22 p.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
7:02 p.m. Robin and Mallard streets; Narcotics.
7:18 p.m. Eleventh Street; Complaint.
7:31 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Theft.
7:37 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Animal – Gator.
9:14 p.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Alarm.
11:11 p.m. Jail; Arrest.
10:36 p.m. U.S. 90 West bound near Martin Luther King Exit; Arrest.
Sunday, June 9
1:17 a.m. 600 block of Kentucky Street; Frequent patrol.
1:50 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assist.
2:57 a.m. 200 block of Franklin Street; Alarm.
4:04 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Medical.
5:56 p.m. 2800 block of Allison Street; Remove subjects.
7:42 p.m. La. 70 area; Juveniles.
8:11 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Arrest.
8:39 p.m. 200 block of Onstead Street; Medical emergency.
9:17 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Arrest.
10:06 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Battery.
10:31 p.m. Third Street and Railroad Avenue; Assist.
10:53 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Medical emergency.
Monday, June 10
12:23 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Arrest.
1:51 a.m. Greenwood Overpass; Arrest.
2:02 a.m. La. 182 and Myrtle Street; Arrest.