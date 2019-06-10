Radio logs for June 10

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, June 7

12:48 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

1:10 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

2:10 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Theft.

2:17 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Medical.

2:41 p.m. Federal and Brashear avenues; Suspicious person.

2:42 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

3:08 p.m. Florence Street and La. 182; Suspicious person.

4:24 p.m. 1600 block of Filmore Street; Animal.

5:04 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Officer stand by.

10:11 p.m. Veterans Boulevard; Animal complaint.

11:19 p.m. 100 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

11:30 p.m. 1000 block of Fifth Street; Theft.

11:41 p.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Assist sheriff’s office.

11:46 p.m. 100 block of Railroad Avenue; Drunk.

Saturday, June 8

12:30 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical emergency.

12:33 a.m. 3000 block of Karen Drive; Domestic disturbance.

3:34 a.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Welfare concern.

4 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

4:31 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

3:53 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Theft.

4:22 p.m. 800 block of Walgreens; Disturbance.

6:22 p.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

7:02 p.m. Robin and Mallard streets; Narcotics.

7:18 p.m. Eleventh Street; Complaint.

7:31 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Theft.

7:37 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Animal – Gator.

9:14 p.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Alarm.

11:11 p.m. Jail; Arrest.

10:36 p.m. U.S. 90 West bound near Martin Luther King Exit; Arrest.

Sunday, June 9

1:17 a.m. 600 block of Kentucky Street; Frequent patrol.

1:50 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assist.

2:57 a.m. 200 block of Franklin Street; Alarm.

4:04 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Medical.

5:56 p.m. 2800 block of Allison Street; Remove subjects.

7:42 p.m. La. 70 area; Juveniles.

8:11 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Arrest.

8:39 p.m. 200 block of Onstead Street; Medical emergency.

9:17 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Arrest.

10:06 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Battery.

10:31 p.m. Third Street and Railroad Avenue; Assist.

10:53 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Medical emergency.

Monday, June 10

12:23 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Arrest.

1:51 a.m. Greenwood Overpass; Arrest.

2:02 a.m. La. 182 and Myrtle Street; Arrest.