Radio logs for July 9

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, July 8

12:56 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Complaint.

1:35 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Telephone harassment.

1:42 p.m. Seventh Street and Brashear Avenue; Stalled vehicle.

2:15 p.m. 200 block of Everett Street; Complaint.

2:20 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Warrant.

2:20 p.m. 600 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

2:43 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Juvenile problem.

3:57 p.m. Palm and Maple streets; Fire.

4:22 p.m. 1300 block of Nebraska Street; Fire.

9:42 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Harassment.

11:44 p.m. 900 block of Hilda Street; Medical emergency.

12:17 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Animal complaint.

12:55 a.m. Federal Avenue and Greenwood Street; Assistance.

1:06 a.m. Patterson; Be on the lookout.

5:22 a.m. 1700 block of Sixth Street; Medical emergency.