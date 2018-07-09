Radio logs for July 9
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, July 6
8:41 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.
9:44 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Building check.
11:04 a.m. 800 block of Onstead Street; Animal complaint.
11:20 a.m. La. 70; Reckless driver.
11:42 a.m. General Patton Street; Loud music.
11:50 a.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Officer stand by.
12:29 p.m. 400 block of Kidd Street; Harassment.
12:48 p.m. Terrebonne Street; Complaint.
1:30 p.m. 7800 block of La. 182 East; Accident.
1:35 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
1:57 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Complaint.
2:38 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Complaint.
2:41 p.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
3:39 p.m. Brashear Avenue and Seventh Street; Accident.
4:30 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Criminal damage to property.
6:11 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Juvenile problems.
6:20 p.m. 200 block of Franklin Street; Juvenile problems.
7:17 p.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Disturbance.
8:06 p.m. 300 block of Bush Street; Animal.
8:13 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Medical.
8:29 p.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Animal.
8:54 p.m. Front Street and Levee Road; Fireworks.
9:12 p.m. 1100 block of General Clark Street; Harassment.
9:16 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical.
10:30 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
10:30 p.m. Garber Street/Federal Avenue/Levee Road; Frequent patrols.
Saturday, July 7
12:16 a.m. 400 block of Everett Street; Medical.
2:02 a.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Theft.
3:25 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.
3:28 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driving.
4:27 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
4:40 a.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Alarm.
6:23 a.m. Union Street; Traffic incident.
6:29 a.m. 600 block of General MacArthur Street; Vehicle burglary.
7:38 a.m. 1600 block of Elm Street; Alarm.
8:47 a.m. Glenwood Street; Suspicious person.
9:58 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
10:42 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
10:44 a.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Lost and found.
11:05 a.m. 300 block of Louisa Street; Complaint.
12:03 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
12:55 p.m. U.S. 90; Suspicious person.
1:01 p.m. 900 block of South Railroad Avenue; Medical.
1:12 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Crash.
1:44 p.m. 1300 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.
2:59 p.m. Youngs Road; Animal complaint.
3 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.
3:25 p.m. 100 block of Chennault Street; Animal complaint.
3:55 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.
4:23 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
4:47 p.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.
4:49 p.m. U.S. 90; Reckless driver.
9:01 p.m. 900 block of Cottonwood Street; 911 hang up.
9:10 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.
9:40 p.m. 1200 block of Fig Street; Frequent patrols.
10:52 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Theft.
11:51 p.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Removal of subject.
Sunday, July 8
12:22 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Reckless driving.
1:28 a.m. 1200 block of Front Street; Medical.
1:34 a.m. 1100 block of Federal Avenue; Suspicious vehicle.
2:41 a.m. 1100 block of Railroad Avenue; Suspicious activity.
3:09 a.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Loud music.
8:03 a.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.
9:26 a.m. La. 182 and Roderick Street; Complaint.
9:27 a.m. 200 block of Glenwood Street; Medical emergency.
9:58 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
9:59 a.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Complaint.
11:53 a.m. Wise Street and Federal Avenue; Traffic.
1:52 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Disturbance.
2:30 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.
9:03 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
11:32 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Medical.
Monday, July 9
1:36 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.