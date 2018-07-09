Radio logs for July 9

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, July 6

8:41 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.

9:44 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Building check.

11:04 a.m. 800 block of Onstead Street; Animal complaint.

11:20 a.m. La. 70; Reckless driver.

11:42 a.m. General Patton Street; Loud music.

11:50 a.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Officer stand by.

12:29 p.m. 400 block of Kidd Street; Harassment.

12:48 p.m. Terrebonne Street; Complaint.

1:30 p.m. 7800 block of La. 182 East; Accident.

1:35 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

1:57 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Complaint.

2:38 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Complaint.

2:41 p.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

3:39 p.m. Brashear Avenue and Seventh Street; Accident.

4:30 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Criminal damage to property.

6:11 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Juvenile problems.

6:20 p.m. 200 block of Franklin Street; Juvenile problems.

7:17 p.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Disturbance.

8:06 p.m. 300 block of Bush Street; Animal.

8:13 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Medical.

8:29 p.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Animal.

8:54 p.m. Front Street and Levee Road; Fireworks.

9:12 p.m. 1100 block of General Clark Street; Harassment.

9:16 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical.

10:30 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

10:30 p.m. Garber Street/Federal Avenue/Levee Road; Frequent patrols.

Saturday, July 7

12:16 a.m. 400 block of Everett Street; Medical.

2:02 a.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Theft.

3:25 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.

3:28 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driving.

4:27 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

4:40 a.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Alarm.

6:23 a.m. Union Street; Traffic incident.

6:29 a.m. 600 block of General MacArthur Street; Vehicle burglary.

7:38 a.m. 1600 block of Elm Street; Alarm.

8:47 a.m. Glenwood Street; Suspicious person.

9:58 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

10:42 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

10:44 a.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Lost and found.

11:05 a.m. 300 block of Louisa Street; Complaint.

12:03 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

12:55 p.m. U.S. 90; Suspicious person.

1:01 p.m. 900 block of South Railroad Avenue; Medical.

1:12 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Crash.

1:44 p.m. 1300 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.

2:59 p.m. Youngs Road; Animal complaint.

3 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

3:25 p.m. 100 block of Chennault Street; Animal complaint.

3:55 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

4:23 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

4:47 p.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

4:49 p.m. U.S. 90; Reckless driver.

9:01 p.m. 900 block of Cottonwood Street; 911 hang up.

9:10 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

9:40 p.m. 1200 block of Fig Street; Frequent patrols.

10:52 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Theft.

11:51 p.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Removal of subject.

Sunday, July 8

12:22 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Reckless driving.

1:28 a.m. 1200 block of Front Street; Medical.

1:34 a.m. 1100 block of Federal Avenue; Suspicious vehicle.

2:41 a.m. 1100 block of Railroad Avenue; Suspicious activity.

3:09 a.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Loud music.

8:03 a.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.

9:26 a.m. La. 182 and Roderick Street; Complaint.

9:27 a.m. 200 block of Glenwood Street; Medical emergency.

9:58 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

9:59 a.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Complaint.

11:53 a.m. Wise Street and Federal Avenue; Traffic.

1:52 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Disturbance.

2:30 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.

9:03 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

11:32 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Medical.

Monday, July 9

1:36 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.