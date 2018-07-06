Radio logs for July 6

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, July 5

6:54 a.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Domestic disturbance.

7:01 a.m. 1500 block of Youngs Road; Medical emergency.

7:01 a.m. U.S. 90; Stalled vehicle.

7:41 a.m. 800 block of Duke Street; Theft.

7:52 a.m. Duke and Sixth streets; Stalled vehicle.

8:02 a.m. 1100 block of Florence Street; Animal complaint.

8:32 a.m. 900 block of Sycamore Street; Medical emergency.

8:37 a.m. Brashear and Federal avenues; Car accident.

8:43 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Narcotics complaint.

8:59 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; 911 hang up.

9:17 a.m. 300 block of Bush Street; Animal complaint.

9:57 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Animal complaint.

9:41 a.m. 1600 block of Chestnut Street; Warrant arrest.

10:11 a.m. Arenz Street and Federal Avenue; Suspicious person.

10:33 a.m. 1300 block of Elm Street; Alarm complaint.

10:59 a.m. 1400 block of Chestnut Drive; Alarm complaint.

11:34 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant arrest.

12:19 p.m. 400 block of Halsey Street; Assistance complaint.

2:44 p.m. 8200 block of La. 182; Civil complaint.

3:24 p.m. 400 block of Kidd Street; Disturbance complaint.

3:39 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Complaint.

3:50 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Disturbance complaint.

4:40 p.m. 200 block of Ann Street; Animal complaint.

5:06 p.m. 600 block of Grove Street; Domestic disturbance.

5:31 p.m. U.S. 90 Westbound; Stalled vehicle.

6:10 p.m. 200 block of Onstead Street; Complaint.

6:11 p.m. 500 block of Front Street; Crash.

6:39 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

6:54 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Arrest.

8:35 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

8:41 p.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

10:04 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Lost and found.

10:06 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Telephone harassment.

10:23 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.

11:01 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Medical.

11:01 p.m. 1500 block of Filmore Street; Complaint.

Friday, July 6

1:35 a.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Complaint.

2:17 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.

2:56 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.