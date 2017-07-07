Radio Logs for July 6

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, July 3

8:21 a.m. Chennault Street; Removal of subject.

8:27 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Officer stand by.

9:23 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.

9:49 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.

10:20 a.m. 200 block of Pecos Street; Complaint.

11:15 a.m. 1700 block of Dale Street; Animal complaint.

11:29 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Animal complaint.

11:39 a.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Shoplifting.

11:55 a.m. 800 block of Fourth Street; Suspicious person.

12:47 p.m. 1000 block of Sycamore Street; Complaint.

2:04 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Complaint.

3:01 p.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; Medical emergency.

4:07 p.m. 1700 block of Dale Street; Animal complaint.

4:15 p.m. La. 182; Ac-cident.

4:35 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.

5:18 p.m. 200 block of Pecos Street; Complaint.

5:45 p.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Complaint.

6:17 p.m. 2700 block of Shaw Drive; Disturbance.

6:32 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Animal complaint.

7:19 p.m. Mallard Street; Theft.

8:52 p.m. Justa Street and La. 182.; Animal complaint.

9:09 p.m. Wren and Mallard streets; Fireworks.

9:15 p.m. 100 block of Third Street; Phone harassment.

10:24 p.m. La. 182; Traffic stop/arrest.

Tuesday, July 4

1 a.m. 3100 block of Vine Drive; Complaint.

1:46 a.m. Brashear Avenue and Seventh Street; Complaint.

2:25 a.m. 800 block of Fig Street; Loud music.

5:30 a.m. 1500 block of North Third Street; Alarm.

7:01 a.m. Pecan Street; Suspicious person.

8:32 a.m. 1200 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

8:48 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Theft.

9:50 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Disturbance.

10:35 a.m. 1300 block of Second Street; Complaint.

11:23 a.m. 1200 block of Onstead Street; Alarm.

11:43 a.m. La. 182; Animal complaint.

1:32 p.m. 600 block of Arenz Street; Patrol request.

1:48 p.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Medical emergency.

2:11 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.

2:17 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Complaint.

3:10 p.m. Chestnut and Diane drives; Complaint.

4:37 p.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Welfare check.

4:48 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Loud music.

5:31 p.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Loud music.

5:33 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

6:17 p.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Disturbance.

6:22 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Disturbance.

7:28 p.m. Fourth Street; Medical.

8:05 p.m. 200 block of Franklin Street; Assistance.

9:48 p.m. 1600 block of Victor II Boulevard; Loud music.

10:09 p.m. 500 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

10:16 p.m. La. 182; Fireworks.

10:27 p.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; Complaint.

10:30 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Disturbance.

11:15 p.m. 3200 block of Roselawn Drive; Assistance.

12:10 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

12:15 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

1:24 a.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.

1:59 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

Wednesday, July 5

7:24 a.m. 800 block of Sacred Heart Drive; Complaint.

8:43 a.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Alarm.

9:39 a.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Complaint.

9:54 a.m. 500 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

10:19 a.m. 900 block of Fig Street; Criminal damage to property.

10:36 a.m. 1800 block of McDermott Drive; Officer stand by.

11:02 a.m. Shaw Street; Suspicious vehicle.

11:26 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Theft.

11:29 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Harassment.

1:14 p.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Loud music.

1:24 p.m. 500 block of First Street; Alarm.

2:53 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Medical.

3:04 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.

4:15 p.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.

4:28 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

4:30 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

4:53 p.m. 7500 La. 182; Arrest.

5:23 p.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Removal of subject.

5:32 p.m. 1000 block of Levee Road; Disturbance.

5:41 p.m. 400 block of Florida Street; Alarm.

5:46 p.m. 500 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

6:16 p.m. 900 block of Levee Road; Animal complaint.

6:30 p.m. Sixth and Onstead streets; Complaint.

6:35 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Arrest.

6:53 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

6:55 p.m. 2600 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

7:32 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.

7:38 p.m. 3100 Jennie Drive; Animal Complaint.

7:43 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

11:41 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Animal complaint.

11:45 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

11:46 p.m. 1100 block of Levee Road; Animal complaint.

Thursday, July 6

2:13 a.m. 1600 block of Sixth Street; Hit and run.

2:23 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; 911 hang up call.

4:09 a.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Medical.

4:11 a.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Medical.