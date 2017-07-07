Radio Logs for July 6
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, July 3
8:21 a.m. Chennault Street; Removal of subject.
8:27 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Officer stand by.
9:23 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.
9:49 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.
10:20 a.m. 200 block of Pecos Street; Complaint.
11:15 a.m. 1700 block of Dale Street; Animal complaint.
11:29 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Animal complaint.
11:39 a.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Shoplifting.
11:55 a.m. 800 block of Fourth Street; Suspicious person.
12:47 p.m. 1000 block of Sycamore Street; Complaint.
2:04 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Complaint.
3:01 p.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; Medical emergency.
4:07 p.m. 1700 block of Dale Street; Animal complaint.
4:15 p.m. La. 182; Ac-cident.
4:35 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.
5:18 p.m. 200 block of Pecos Street; Complaint.
5:45 p.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Complaint.
6:17 p.m. 2700 block of Shaw Drive; Disturbance.
6:32 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Animal complaint.
7:19 p.m. Mallard Street; Theft.
8:52 p.m. Justa Street and La. 182.; Animal complaint.
9:09 p.m. Wren and Mallard streets; Fireworks.
9:15 p.m. 100 block of Third Street; Phone harassment.
10:24 p.m. La. 182; Traffic stop/arrest.
Tuesday, July 4
1 a.m. 3100 block of Vine Drive; Complaint.
1:46 a.m. Brashear Avenue and Seventh Street; Complaint.
2:25 a.m. 800 block of Fig Street; Loud music.
5:30 a.m. 1500 block of North Third Street; Alarm.
7:01 a.m. Pecan Street; Suspicious person.
8:32 a.m. 1200 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
8:48 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Theft.
9:50 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Disturbance.
10:35 a.m. 1300 block of Second Street; Complaint.
11:23 a.m. 1200 block of Onstead Street; Alarm.
11:43 a.m. La. 182; Animal complaint.
1:32 p.m. 600 block of Arenz Street; Patrol request.
1:48 p.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Medical emergency.
2:11 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.
2:17 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Complaint.
3:10 p.m. Chestnut and Diane drives; Complaint.
4:37 p.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Welfare check.
4:48 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Loud music.
5:31 p.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Loud music.
5:33 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
6:17 p.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Disturbance.
6:22 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Disturbance.
7:28 p.m. Fourth Street; Medical.
8:05 p.m. 200 block of Franklin Street; Assistance.
9:48 p.m. 1600 block of Victor II Boulevard; Loud music.
10:09 p.m. 500 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.
10:16 p.m. La. 182; Fireworks.
10:27 p.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; Complaint.
10:30 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Disturbance.
11:15 p.m. 3200 block of Roselawn Drive; Assistance.
12:10 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
12:15 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
1:24 a.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.
1:59 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
Wednesday, July 5
7:24 a.m. 800 block of Sacred Heart Drive; Complaint.
8:43 a.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Alarm.
9:39 a.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Complaint.
9:54 a.m. 500 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
10:19 a.m. 900 block of Fig Street; Criminal damage to property.
10:36 a.m. 1800 block of McDermott Drive; Officer stand by.
11:02 a.m. Shaw Street; Suspicious vehicle.
11:26 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Theft.
11:29 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Harassment.
1:14 p.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Loud music.
1:24 p.m. 500 block of First Street; Alarm.
2:53 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Medical.
3:04 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.
4:15 p.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.
4:28 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
4:30 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
4:53 p.m. 7500 La. 182; Arrest.
5:23 p.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Removal of subject.
5:32 p.m. 1000 block of Levee Road; Disturbance.
5:41 p.m. 400 block of Florida Street; Alarm.
5:46 p.m. 500 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.
6:16 p.m. 900 block of Levee Road; Animal complaint.
6:30 p.m. Sixth and Onstead streets; Complaint.
6:35 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Arrest.
6:53 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.
6:55 p.m. 2600 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.
7:32 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.
7:38 p.m. 3100 Jennie Drive; Animal Complaint.
7:43 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
11:41 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Animal complaint.
11:45 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
11:46 p.m. 1100 block of Levee Road; Animal complaint.
Thursday, July 6
2:13 a.m. 1600 block of Sixth Street; Hit and run.
2:23 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; 911 hang up call.
4:09 a.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Medical.
4:11 a.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Medical.