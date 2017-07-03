Radio Logs for July 3
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, June 30
6:52 a.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Com-plaint.
7:09 a.m. 1000 block of Ida Street; Animal complaint.
7:40 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Loud music.
7:50 a.m. Everett Street; Officer stand by.
8:27 a.m. 1700 block of Youngs Road; Animal complaint.
8:35 a.m. Duke Street; Animal complaint.
8:39 a.m. 500 block of Freret Street; Removal of subject.
8:46 a.m. 100 block of 11th Street; Animal complaint.
9:09 a.m. 200 block of Franklin Street; Complaint.
9:38 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.
9:59 a.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Animal complaint.
10:17 a.m. Duke and Fifth streets; Arrest.
10:24 a.m. 800 block of Florence Street; Medical.
11:01 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driver.
11:59 a.m. Fourth Street and Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
12:22 p.m. 1400 block of First Street; Animal complaint.
12:38 p.m. 300 block of Union Street; Animal complaint.
1:18 p.m. 200 block of First Street; Complaint.
1:32 p.m. Ditch Avenue and La. 182; Traffic incident.
1:40 p.m. Hilda and Sixth streets; Complaint.
2 p.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.
2:42 p.m. 6500 block of La. 182; Alarm.
3:19 p.m. U.S. 90 Morgan City Exit; Traffic incident.
3:35 p.m. 200 block of Glenwood Street; Animal complaint.
4:01 p.m. 1100 block of Sixth Street; 911 hang up.
4:04 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Medical.
4:06 p.m. 2300 block of Cypress Street; Complaint.
4:10 p.m. La. 182 East; Traffic incident.
4:38 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Complaint.
4:47 p.m. 200 block of First Street; Complaint.
4:56 p.m. 3100 block of Wytchwood Drive; Animal complaint.
5:31 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.
5:58 p.m. 100 block of Youngswood Road; Alarm.
6:43 p.m. 7000 block of Railroad Avenue; Animal complaint.
7:02 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
7:13 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Alarm.
7:27 p.m. 1000 block of Fig Street; Complaint.
7:44 p.m. 700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Arrest.
7:56 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Arrest.
8:16 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.
9:24 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Complaint.
9:46 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Assistance.
9:53 p.m. 2900 block of Railroad Avenue; Animal complaint.
9:55 p.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Complaint.
11:34 p.m. 100 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.
11:46 p.m. Shaw Street and Levee Road; Arrest.
Saturday, July 1
6:45 a.m. La. 182 and Grizzaffi Street; Animal.
7:17 a.m. 200 block of Pecos Street; Disturbance.
8:41 a.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Medical.
8:49 a.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Medical.
8:51 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Forgery.
12:22 p.m. 100 block of 11th Street; Animal.
1:30 p.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Accident.
2:31 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Medical.
3:04 p.m. 800 block of Youngs Road; Phone harassment.
3:10 p.m. Mayon and Onstead streets; Animal.
4:07 p.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Disturbance.
4:50 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Disturbance.
6:21 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Medical.
6:33 p.m. 1100 block of McDermott Drive; Medical.
7:07 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Arrest
7:50 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Telephone harassment.
8:57 p.m. La. 70; Complaint.
8:57 p.m. 900 block of Cottonwood Street; Arrest.
9:04 p.m. Leona Street; Complaint.
11:49 p.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Complaint.
Sunday, July 2
12:10 a.m. Fourth Street and Railroad Avenue; Arrest.
12:16 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
12:33 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.
12:59 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Arrest.
3:11 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless operation.
3:25 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Arrest.
3:33 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Traffic incident.
3:40 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Traffic incident.
4:46 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.
9:01 a.m. 500 block of Eighth Street; Medical.
9:01 a.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Animal.
9:35 a.m. 200 block of Bowman Street; Civil matter.
10:38 a.m. 600 block of Duke Street; Accident.
11:31 a.m. 600 block of Duke Street; Officer stand by.
11:35 a.m. Park Street and Industry Road; Reckless driving.
11:44 a.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Found item.
12:12 p.m. 400 block of Railroad Avenue; Animal.
12:49 p.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Traffic incident.
2:40 p.m. Victor II Boulevard and Myrtle Street; Juvenile problems.
2:46 p.m. 100 block of Chennault Street; Animal.
2:51 p.m. 100 block of Poncio Street; Frequent patrols.
3:02 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Juvenile problems.
5:02 p.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Juvenile problems.
5:43 p.m. Fifth and Louisiana streets; Medical.
5:43 p.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Medical.
6:19 p.m. 1900 block of Sixth Street; Medical.
7:02 p.m. 1900 block of Cedar Street; Complaint.
8:29 p.m. 100 block of Third Street; Hit and run.
8:33 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Loud music.
8:47 p.m. 1600 block of McDermott Drive; Juvenile problem.
9:34 p.m. 1300 block of Second Street; Complaint.
9:43 p.m. North Third and Second streets; Complaint.
10:22 p.m. Railroad and Federal avenues; Arrest.
10:24 p.m. 500 block of Aucoin Street; Complaint.
11:29 p.m. 900 block of Sixth Street; Crash.
11:55 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Loud music.
Monday, July 3
12:30 a.m. 200 block of Aycock Street; Medical.
12:59 a.m. 500 block of Maine Street; Loud music.
1:51 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Com-plaint.