Radio logs for July 27

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, July 26

5:56 a.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Officer stand by.

7:23 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Suspicious person.

7:55 a.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Theft.

8:22 a.m. Village Drive; Alarm.

8:43 a.m. Hickory and Cedar streets; Accident.

9:05 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.

9:31 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.

11:18 a.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Theft.

12:14 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Disturbance.

12:33 p.m. 700 block of Greenwood Street; Theft.

1:01 p.m. Keith Street; Complaint.

1:04 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.

2:03 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Disturbance.

2:11 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.

4:01 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Frequent patrols.

4:15 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Theft.

4:52 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Animal.

5:45 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182 East; Domestic disturbance.

6:38 p.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Complaint.

6:40 p.m. 1600 block of Elm Street; Officer stand by.

8:57 p.m. 1200 block of Fig Street; Complaint.

9:06 p.m. 200 block of Franklin Street; Suspicious person.

9:52 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; 911 hang up call.

10:50 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Stalled vehicle.

11:06 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driver.