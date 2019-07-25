Radio Logs for July 25

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, July 24

7:44 a.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Accident.

8:26 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

10:47 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Assistance.

11:38 a.m. 3000 block of Catherine Street; Theft.

12:10 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Complaint.

12:12 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Suspicious vehicle.

2:15 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Assistance.

3:31 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Criminal damage to property.

5:13 p.m. 700 block of Aucoin Street; Disturbance.

5:30 p.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; Animal complaint.

5:32 p.m. 900 block of Belanger Street; Stand by.

5:34 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Medical emergency.

7:30 p.m. 500 block of Fourth Street; Medical emergency.

7:56 p.m. Lakeside Subdivision; Suspicious subject.

8:11 p.m. 100 block of Chennault Street; Animal complaint.

Thursday, July 25

12:33 a.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical emergency.

1:17 a.m. Fifth and Everett streets; Arrest.

3:13 a.m. 1700 block of Cedar Street; Animal complaint.

3:18 a.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical emergency.

3:27 a.m. 1600 block of Victor II Boulevard; Medical emergency.