Radio logs for July 24
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, July 23
6:59 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Alarm.
7:10 a.m. 2300 block of Cypress Street; Animal complaint.
7:35 a.m. 900 block of Federal Avenue; Hit and run.
8:45 a.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Harassment.
9:28 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Theft.
9:33 a.m. La. 182 bridge; Traffic incident.
9:36 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Animal complaint.
10:38 a.m. Railroad Avenue and Oak Street; Assistance.
11:11 a.m. 500 block of Bush Street; Animal complaint.
11:22 a.m. 700 block of Louisa Street; Suspicious vehicle.
12:05 p.m. Oil Tank Alley; Animal complaint.
12:10 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Accident.
12:17 p.m. 3100 block of Roselawn Drive; Animal complaint.
12:44 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Animal complaint.
1:37 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Assistance.
2:27 p.m. 1500 block of Front Street; Missing person.
2:33 p.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Disturbance.
2:50 p.m. 2300 block of Maple Street; Suspicious person.
3:32 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Medical emergency.
3:54 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Accident.
4:16 p.m. Bush Street; Animal complaint.
4:23 p.m. 500 block of Franklin Street; Harassment.
5:20 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Hit and run.
5:23 p.m. La. 70/U.S. 90 Junction; Stalled vehicle.
5:40 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
5:48 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
5:57 p.m. 500 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.
6:31 p.m. First and Second streets; Frequent patrol.
6:42 p.m. 3000 block of Lake Palourde Road; Alarm.
8:04 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Stalled vehicle.
8:08 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Medical.
8:41 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Suspicious subject.
9:34 p.m. 2600 block of Fir Street; 911 hang up.
9:48 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Medical.
10:30 p.m. 700 block of Louisiana Street; 911 hang up.
10:43 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Assistance.
10:52 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
Wednesday, July 24
12:16 a.m. 1600 block of Ridgeway Drive; Telephone harassment.
1:06 a.m. Sixth and Hilda streets; Suspicious subject.
1:09 a.m. 100 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.
2:15 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Arrest.