Radio logs for July 24

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, July 23

6:59 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Alarm.

7:10 a.m. 2300 block of Cypress Street; Animal complaint.

7:35 a.m. 900 block of Federal Avenue; Hit and run.

8:45 a.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Harassment.

9:28 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Theft.

9:33 a.m. La. 182 bridge; Traffic incident.

9:36 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Animal complaint.

10:38 a.m. Railroad Avenue and Oak Street; Assistance.

11:11 a.m. 500 block of Bush Street; Animal complaint.

11:22 a.m. 700 block of Louisa Street; Suspicious vehicle.

12:05 p.m. Oil Tank Alley; Animal complaint.

12:10 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Accident.

12:17 p.m. 3100 block of Roselawn Drive; Animal complaint.

12:44 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Animal complaint.

1:37 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Assistance.

2:27 p.m. 1500 block of Front Street; Missing person.

2:33 p.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Disturbance.

2:50 p.m. 2300 block of Maple Street; Suspicious person.

3:32 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Medical emergency.

3:54 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Accident.

4:16 p.m. Bush Street; Animal complaint.

4:23 p.m. 500 block of Franklin Street; Harassment.

5:20 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Hit and run.

5:23 p.m. La. 70/U.S. 90 Junction; Stalled vehicle.

5:40 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

5:48 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

5:57 p.m. 500 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.

6:31 p.m. First and Second streets; Frequent patrol.

6:42 p.m. 3000 block of Lake Palourde Road; Alarm.

8:04 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Stalled vehicle.

8:08 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Medical.

8:41 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Suspicious subject.

9:34 p.m. 2600 block of Fir Street; 911 hang up.

9:48 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Medical.

10:30 p.m. 700 block of Louisiana Street; 911 hang up.

10:43 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Assistance.

10:52 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

Wednesday, July 24

12:16 a.m. 1600 block of Ridgeway Drive; Telephone harassment.

1:06 a.m. Sixth and Hilda streets; Suspicious subject.

1:09 a.m. 100 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.

2:15 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Arrest.