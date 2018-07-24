Radio logs for July 24
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, July 23
6:01 a.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Alarm.
7:56 a.m. 6500 block of La. 182; Investigation.
8:34 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Criminal trespassing.
8:43 a.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Simple assault.
8:59 a.m. La. 182 and Myrtle Street; Animal complaint.
9:04 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Civil complaint.
9:56 a.m. 200 block of Railroad Avenue; Stand by.
9:56 a.m. 300 block of First Street; Animal complaint.
10:08 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Hit and run complaint.
10:08 a.m. North Third Street; Animal complaint.
10:25 a.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Disturbance.
10:56 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Hit and run complaint.
11:07 a.m. 1700 block of Federal Avenue; Traffic incident.
11:56 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Civil complaint.
12:03 p.m. 8200 block of La. 182; Civil complaint.
1:09 p.m. 100 block of Chennault Street; Vehicle burglary.
2:42 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant arrest.
2:49 p.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Hang up call.
4:15 p.m. 300 block of Union Street; Animal complaint.
4:45 p.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Civil complaint.
6:14 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.
6:41 p.m. Fourth Street; Medical.
6:59 p.m. Karen and Justa streets; Complaint.
7:59 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.
8:22 p.m. Fifth Street; Complaint.
8:42 p.m. 1600 block of Maple Street; Alarm.
9:55 p.m. 600 block of Bowman Street; Complaint.
10:37 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Medical.
10:49 p.m. 300 block of Terrebonne Street; Juvenile problem.
11:50 p.m. 1300 block of Second Street; Complaint.
Tuesday, July 24
4:38 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical.