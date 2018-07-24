Radio logs for July 24

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, July 23

6:01 a.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Alarm.

7:56 a.m. 6500 block of La. 182; Investigation.

8:34 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Criminal trespassing.

8:43 a.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Simple assault.

8:59 a.m. La. 182 and Myrtle Street; Animal complaint.

9:04 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Civil complaint.

9:56 a.m. 200 block of Railroad Avenue; Stand by.

9:56 a.m. 300 block of First Street; Animal complaint.

10:08 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Hit and run complaint.

10:08 a.m. North Third Street; Animal complaint.

10:25 a.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Disturbance.

10:56 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Hit and run complaint.

11:07 a.m. 1700 block of Federal Avenue; Traffic incident.

11:56 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Civil complaint.

12:03 p.m. 8200 block of La. 182; Civil complaint.

1:09 p.m. 100 block of Chennault Street; Vehicle burglary.

2:42 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant arrest.

2:49 p.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Hang up call.

4:15 p.m. 300 block of Union Street; Animal complaint.

4:45 p.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Civil complaint.

6:14 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.

6:41 p.m. Fourth Street; Medical.

6:59 p.m. Karen and Justa streets; Complaint.

7:59 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.

8:22 p.m. Fifth Street; Complaint.

8:42 p.m. 1600 block of Maple Street; Alarm.

9:55 p.m. 600 block of Bowman Street; Complaint.

10:37 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Medical.

10:49 p.m. 300 block of Terrebonne Street; Juvenile problem.

11:50 p.m. 1300 block of Second Street; Complaint.

Tuesday, July 24

4:38 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical.