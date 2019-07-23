Radio logs for July 23

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, July 22

6:04 a.m. 6200 block of La. 182; Utilities.

7:38 a.m. 300 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

8:28 a.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

8:33 a.m. 1000 block of Front Street; Disturbance.

8:43 a.m. 1100 block of Levee Road; Animal complaint.

8:51 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Hit and run.

9:11 a.m. 1100 block of Oak Harbor Drive; Stand by.

9:24 a.m. 1700 block of Federal Avenue; Animal complaint.

9:35 a.m. 1000 block of Front Street; Disturbance.

9:55 a.m. Orange Street; Animal complaint.

10:18 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical emergency.

10:24 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Missing animal.

10:29 a.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Disturbance.

10:31 a.m. 400 block of Bowman Street; Animal complaint.

11:53 a.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Animal complaint.

12:32 p.m. Stazione ; Disturbance.

12:40 p.m. St. Mary Eye Care; Complaint.

1:08 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical emergency.

1:15 p.m. La. 182 bridge; Assistance.

1:23 p.m. Patterson Police Department; Inmate transport.

1:53 p.m. La. 182 bridge; Traffic blockage.

2:28 p.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

4:55 p.m. Front Street; Complaint.

5:18 p.m. Laurel Street; Reckless driver.

6:04 p.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Animal complaint.

6:32 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.

7 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Complaint.

7:33 p.m. Apple Street; Arrest.

9:22 p.m. 300 block of Union Street; 911 hang up.

9:46 p.m. Greenwood and Fifth streets; Arrest.

10:02 p.m. Roderick Street; Complaint.

11:56 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Arrest.

Tuesday, July 23

2:51 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

3:34 a.m. Fifth and Greenwood streets; Suspicious subject.