Radio Logs for July 19

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, July 18

5:53 a.m. 1700 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

8:34 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

8:41 a.m. 600 block of Front Street; Alarm.

9 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Remove subject.

9:47 a.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.

10 a.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Complaint.

10:27 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Animal complaint.

10:46 a.m. La. 182; Animal complaint.

11:17 a.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Trespassing.

11:25 a.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Trespassing.

1:03 p.m. 3200 block of Roselawn Drive; Assistance.

1:41 p.m. Brashear Avenue and Ninth Street; Crash.

2:26 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Phone harassment.

2:55 p.m. 400 block of Lawrence Street; Burglary.

3:09 p.m. Morgan City; Complaint.

3:14 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

3:59 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

5:08 p.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Com-plaint.

5:21 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Crash.

5:23 p.m. U.S. 90; Assistance.

6:08 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Complaint.

6:39 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.

7:56 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Com-plaint.

9:06 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

11 p.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Disturbance.

Wednesday, July 19

12:22 a.m. 1200 block of Federal Avenue; Suspicious vehicle.

1:48 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.