Radio Logs for July 18

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, July 14

7:20 a.m. 1700 block of Sixth Street; Hit and run.

7:21 a.m. 400 block of First Street; Medical.

7:41 a.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Complaint.

9:07 a.m. 600 block of Duke Street; Removal of subjects.

9:41 a.m. Sixth and Onstead streets; Crash.

10:56 a.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Theft.

10:59 a.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Animal complaint.

11:41 a.m. La. 70 and Lakewood Drive; Medical.

12:13 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

12:36 p.m. Second and Everett streets; Medical.

1:01 p.m. 800 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

1:03 p.m. 100 block of Roderick Street; Telephone harassment.

1:18 p.m. 1600 block of Railroad Avenue; Animal complaint.

1:30 p.m. 1000 block of Levee Road; Theft.

1:30 p.m. Marquis Manor; Animal complaint.

1:47 p.m. 800 Walnut Drive; Animal complaint.

2 p.m. 3200 block of Roselawn Drive; Complaint.

2:21 p.m. 900 block of Ditch Avenue; Disturbance.

4:06 p.m. 100 block of Third Street; Theft.

4:08 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Crash.

4:39 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Medical.

5:36 p.m. 300 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.

6:09 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Accident.

6:28 p.m. 500 block of Aucoin Street; Disturbance.

6:52 p.m. 100 block of 11th Street; Disturbance.

7:22 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

8:57 p.m. 300 block of Greenwood Street; Accident.

9:06 p.m. 300 block of Railroad Avenue; Welfare concern.

9:33 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.

9:58 p.m. 1100 block of Fourth Street; Suspicious vehicle.

10:21 p.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Assistance.

10:51 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Phone harassment.

10:53 p.m. 900 block of Fig Street; Disturbance.

11:10 p.m. 900 block of Fig Street; Alarm.

Saturday, July 15

12:34 a.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Disturbance.

1:56 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

4:29 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

4:42 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.

7:01 a.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Crash.

10:24 a.m. Amelia Street; Complaint.

1:04 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

1:10 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Telephone harassment.

2:17 p.m. 1000 block of Chennault Street; Alarm.

2:34 p.m. Fourth Street; Complaint.

2:46 p.m. 400 block of Greenwood Street; Complaint.

2:49 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Alarm.

3:11 p.m. 200 block of Onstead Street; Complaint.

3:53 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Complaint.

4:19 p.m. Greenwood and Second streets; Crash.

4:39 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

5:12 p.m. 600 block of General Patton Street; Loud music.

5:20 p.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Animal complaint.

5:52 p.m. 200 block of Utah Street; Civil matter.

6:14 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Suspicious person.

6:21 p.m. 600 block of General Patton Street; Loud music.

6:41 p.m. Federal Avenue and Greenwood Street; Reckless driving.

6:59 p.m. 600 block of Front Street; Suspicious person.

7:16 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Phone harassment.

7:25 p.m. 4000 block of Chennault Street; Disturbance.

7:34 p.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Medical.

9:33 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.

9:48 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Frequent patrols.

9:50 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Frequent patrols.

Sunday, July 16

12:29 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

1:09 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

1:35 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

2:07 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Disturbance.

2:18 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Com-plaint.

4:57 a.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Disturbance.

5:33 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Officer stand by.

6:01 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Alarm.

6:25 a.m. 4000 block of Chennault Street; Patrol request.

10:54 a.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

11:13 a.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Arrest.

11:42 a.m. 900 block of Sycamore Street; Utilities.

12:20 p.m. 500 block of Seventh Street; Medical.

12:29 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Medical.

12:43 p.m. La. 182 East; Assistance

2:42 p.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Medical.

2:46 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Alarm.

3:34 p.m. 1300 block of Second Street; Officer stand by.

3:41 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Arrest.

3:59 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

4:19 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Lost and found property.

4:48 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Assistance.

4:51 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Criminal trespass.

5:51 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Suspicious person.

6:49 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Frequent patrols.

7:41 p.m. Terrebonne and Front streets; Loud music.

8:18 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

9:24 p.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; Assistance.

9:33 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

11 p.m. 900 block of Sixth Street; Suspicious person.

11:08 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Frequent patrols.

11:28 p.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Medical.

11:42 p.m. 600 block of Leona Street; Medical.

Monday, July 17

12 a.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

12:14 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Frequent patrols.

12:22 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Phone harassment.

12:26 a.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Medical.

7:12 a.m. Glenwood Street; Alarm.

8:13 a.m. 6000 block of Railroad Avenue; Animal complaint.

8:45 a.m. 1600 block of Chatsworth Drive; Alarm.

9:10 a.m. Bowman Street; Traffic complaint.

9:40 a.m. 1000 block of Fourth Street; Phone harassment.

9:50 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Suspicious subject.

9:52 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Burglary.

10:05 a.m. 6600 block of La. 182; Civil matter.

11:04 a.m. 800 block of Hilda Street; Complaint.

11:15 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

12:14 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Disturbance.

2:15 p.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Criminal damage to property.

2:36 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Found property.

2:45 p.m. 600 block of Bush Street; Theft.

3:45 p.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Burglary.

3:56 p.m. 1600 block of Glenmont Street; Crash.

4:09 p.m. Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.

4:21 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

4:41 p.m. Hickory and Cedar streets; Suspicious subject.

4:54 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Disturbance.

5:02 p.m. 1100 block of Chester Bowles Street; Disturbance.

5:40 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Narcotics activity.

5:51 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Theft.

6:22 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Com-plaint.

6:46 p.m. 400 block of Bowman Street; Com-plaint.

6:57 p.m. 500 block of Arizona Street; Animal complaint.

8:51 p.m. 1100 block of Chestnut Drive; Com-plaint.

9:07 p.m. 1100 block of Fourth Street; Disturbance.

9:42 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

10:56 p.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Disturbance.

11 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

Tuesday, July 18

3:02 a.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Alarm.

5:53 a.m. 1700 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.