Radio Logs for July 18
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, July 14
7:20 a.m. 1700 block of Sixth Street; Hit and run.
7:21 a.m. 400 block of First Street; Medical.
7:41 a.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Complaint.
9:07 a.m. 600 block of Duke Street; Removal of subjects.
9:41 a.m. Sixth and Onstead streets; Crash.
10:56 a.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Theft.
10:59 a.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Animal complaint.
11:41 a.m. La. 70 and Lakewood Drive; Medical.
12:13 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
12:36 p.m. Second and Everett streets; Medical.
1:01 p.m. 800 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
1:03 p.m. 100 block of Roderick Street; Telephone harassment.
1:18 p.m. 1600 block of Railroad Avenue; Animal complaint.
1:30 p.m. 1000 block of Levee Road; Theft.
1:30 p.m. Marquis Manor; Animal complaint.
1:47 p.m. 800 Walnut Drive; Animal complaint.
2 p.m. 3200 block of Roselawn Drive; Complaint.
2:21 p.m. 900 block of Ditch Avenue; Disturbance.
4:06 p.m. 100 block of Third Street; Theft.
4:08 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Crash.
4:39 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Medical.
5:36 p.m. 300 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.
6:09 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Accident.
6:28 p.m. 500 block of Aucoin Street; Disturbance.
6:52 p.m. 100 block of 11th Street; Disturbance.
7:22 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
8:57 p.m. 300 block of Greenwood Street; Accident.
9:06 p.m. 300 block of Railroad Avenue; Welfare concern.
9:33 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.
9:58 p.m. 1100 block of Fourth Street; Suspicious vehicle.
10:21 p.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Assistance.
10:51 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Phone harassment.
10:53 p.m. 900 block of Fig Street; Disturbance.
11:10 p.m. 900 block of Fig Street; Alarm.
Saturday, July 15
12:34 a.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Disturbance.
1:56 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
4:29 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
4:42 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.
7:01 a.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Crash.
10:24 a.m. Amelia Street; Complaint.
1:04 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
1:10 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Telephone harassment.
2:17 p.m. 1000 block of Chennault Street; Alarm.
2:34 p.m. Fourth Street; Complaint.
2:46 p.m. 400 block of Greenwood Street; Complaint.
2:49 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Alarm.
3:11 p.m. 200 block of Onstead Street; Complaint.
3:53 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Complaint.
4:19 p.m. Greenwood and Second streets; Crash.
4:39 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
5:12 p.m. 600 block of General Patton Street; Loud music.
5:20 p.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Animal complaint.
5:52 p.m. 200 block of Utah Street; Civil matter.
6:14 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Suspicious person.
6:21 p.m. 600 block of General Patton Street; Loud music.
6:41 p.m. Federal Avenue and Greenwood Street; Reckless driving.
6:59 p.m. 600 block of Front Street; Suspicious person.
7:16 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Phone harassment.
7:25 p.m. 4000 block of Chennault Street; Disturbance.
7:34 p.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Medical.
9:33 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.
9:48 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Frequent patrols.
9:50 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Frequent patrols.
Sunday, July 16
12:29 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
1:09 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
1:35 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
2:07 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Disturbance.
2:18 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Com-plaint.
4:57 a.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Disturbance.
5:33 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Officer stand by.
6:01 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Alarm.
6:25 a.m. 4000 block of Chennault Street; Patrol request.
10:54 a.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
11:13 a.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Arrest.
11:42 a.m. 900 block of Sycamore Street; Utilities.
12:20 p.m. 500 block of Seventh Street; Medical.
12:29 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Medical.
12:43 p.m. La. 182 East; Assistance
2:42 p.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Medical.
2:46 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Alarm.
3:34 p.m. 1300 block of Second Street; Officer stand by.
3:41 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Arrest.
3:59 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
4:19 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Lost and found property.
4:48 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Assistance.
4:51 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Criminal trespass.
5:51 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Suspicious person.
6:49 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Frequent patrols.
7:41 p.m. Terrebonne and Front streets; Loud music.
8:18 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
9:24 p.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; Assistance.
9:33 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
11 p.m. 900 block of Sixth Street; Suspicious person.
11:08 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Frequent patrols.
11:28 p.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Medical.
11:42 p.m. 600 block of Leona Street; Medical.
Monday, July 17
12 a.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
12:14 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Frequent patrols.
12:22 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Phone harassment.
12:26 a.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Medical.
7:12 a.m. Glenwood Street; Alarm.
8:13 a.m. 6000 block of Railroad Avenue; Animal complaint.
8:45 a.m. 1600 block of Chatsworth Drive; Alarm.
9:10 a.m. Bowman Street; Traffic complaint.
9:40 a.m. 1000 block of Fourth Street; Phone harassment.
9:50 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Suspicious subject.
9:52 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Burglary.
10:05 a.m. 6600 block of La. 182; Civil matter.
11:04 a.m. 800 block of Hilda Street; Complaint.
11:15 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
12:14 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Disturbance.
2:15 p.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Criminal damage to property.
2:36 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Found property.
2:45 p.m. 600 block of Bush Street; Theft.
3:45 p.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Burglary.
3:56 p.m. 1600 block of Glenmont Street; Crash.
4:09 p.m. Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.
4:21 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
4:41 p.m. Hickory and Cedar streets; Suspicious subject.
4:54 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Disturbance.
5:02 p.m. 1100 block of Chester Bowles Street; Disturbance.
5:40 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Narcotics activity.
5:51 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Theft.
6:22 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Com-plaint.
6:46 p.m. 400 block of Bowman Street; Com-plaint.
6:57 p.m. 500 block of Arizona Street; Animal complaint.
8:51 p.m. 1100 block of Chestnut Drive; Com-plaint.
9:07 p.m. 1100 block of Fourth Street; Disturbance.
9:42 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
10:56 p.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Disturbance.
11 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
Tuesday, July 18
3:02 a.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Alarm.
5:53 a.m. 1700 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.