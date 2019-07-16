Radio logs for July 16

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, July 12

8:26 a.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Arrest.

8:28 a.m. 800 block of Sacred Heart Drive; Patrol request.

9:30 a.m. 1300 block of Second Street; Complaint.

9:50 a.m. 500 block of Justa Street; Stand by.

9:54 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Theft.

10:17 a.m. 300 block of Aucoin Street; Theft.

11:34 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Animal complaint.

11:52 a.m. Front Street; Complaint.

1:23 p.m. Veterans Boulevard; Complaint.

2:06 p.m. 1900 block of Maple Street; Alarm.

2:48 p.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

3:18 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.

3:56 p.m. 8100 block of La. 182; Patrol request.

4:03 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

6:07 p.m. 500 block of General MacArthur Street; Fight.

6:11 p.m. 800 block of Front Street; Alarm.

6:41 p.m. 1200 block of Railroad Avenue; Utilities.

7 p.m. 3100 block of Diane Drive; Animal complaint.

7:10 p.m. 1400 block of Sixth Street; Utilities.

7:27 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Utilities.

7:35 p.m. 1100 block of Railroad Avenue; Utilities.

7:53 p.m. 1500 block of Railroad Avenue; Fire.

7:58 p.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

7:59 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

8:01 p.m. 1200 block of Clothilde Street; Alarm.

8:02 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Utilities.

8:06 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Utilities.

8:12 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical emergency.

8:20 p.m. Railroad Avenue and Idaho Street; Utilities.

8:28 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.

8:32 p.m. 300 block of Third Street; Complaint.

8:45 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Stalled vehicle.

8:50 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Disturbance.

8:54 p.m. 1500 block of Bernice Street; Medical emergency.

8:55 p.m. 300 block of Aucoin Street; Utilities.

9:26 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Stand by.

9:55 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Battery.

10:23 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Medical emergency.

10:38 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; 911 hang up.

10:59 p.m. 900 block of Poplar Street; Suspicious vehicle.

11:43 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Utilities.

11:46 p.m. 200 block of Fourth Street; Utilities.

11:57 p.m. 2100 block of Maple Street; Utilities.

12:07 a.m. 900 block of Franklin Street; Alarm.

12:33 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

12:52 a.m. 1100 block of Federal Avenue; Medical emergency.

3:28 a.m. Roderick Street; Utilities.

3:36 a.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Alarm.

3:45 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Utilities.

3:48 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Utilities.

4 a.m. 1400 block of Lakewood Drive; Alarm.

4:13 a.m. 200 block of Belanger Street; Utilities.

5:13 a.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Utilities.

5:24 a.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Welfare check.

Saturday, July 13

2:42 p.m. Maine and Florida streets; Complaint.

2:55 p.m. La. 70; Complaint.

3:06 p.m. 3200 block of Susan Drive; Complaint.

3:17 p.m. Helen Street; Complaint.

3:30 p.m. 700 block of Marshall Street; Complaint.

4:02 p.m. 300 block of Union Street; Welfare concern.

4:14 p.m. Second Street; Utility.

4:43 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

5 p.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Building check.

8:04 p.m. 1200 block of Greenwood Street; Suspicious person.

8:15 p.m. Fig Street; Utilities.

8:22 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

8:30 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

8:32 p.m. 6700 block of La. 182; Fight.

8:53 p.m. Levee Road and Egle Mill; Utilities.

9:06 p.m. 6700 block of La. 182; Complaint.

9:15 p.m. Villa Apartments; Complaint.

9:17 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

9:51 p.m. Area of Apple and Orange streets and Levee Road; Discharge of firearm.

9:59 p.m. 600 block of Grove Street; Alarm.

10:06 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Fire.

10:16 p.m. Federal Avenue and Onstead Street; Suspicious vehicle.

10:39 p.m. Morgan City; Curfew traffic stops.

11:31 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Traffic incident.

11:56 p.m. Songe Street; Utilities.

12:36 a.m. 800 block of Fourth Street; Medical emergency.

12:41 a.m. 1800 block of Maple Street; Assistance.

1:07 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.

1:08 a.m. 6700 block of La. 182; Suspicious person/arrest.

2:54 a.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious vehicle.

3:52 a.m. 200 block of Bowman Street; Complaint.

4:20 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Loud noises.

4:56 a.m. Apple Street; Disturbance.

Sunday, July 14

11:43 a.m. 7600 block of La. 182; Alarm.

11:46 a.m. La. 182; Complaint.

11:46 a.m. La. 182 and Myrtle Street; Accident.

1:32 p.m. Sixth Street and Ditch Avenue; Utility.

1:34 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; 911 hang up.

1:35 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Utility.

1:45 p.m. Federal Avenue; Alarm.

2:46 p.m. 500 block of Justa Street; Animal complaint.

2:49 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Alarm.

3:08 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; 911 hang up.

3:34 p.m. 6600 block of La. 182; Complaint.

6:13 p.m. La. 182 and Roderick Street; Utilities.

6:14 p.m. La. 70; Accident.

6:18 p.m. Egle Street; Utilities.

6:22 p.m. Cefalu Trailer Park; Complaint.

6:24 p.m. 1600 block of Walnut Drive; Utilities.

6:25 p.m. 500 block of Barrow Street; Medical emergency.

6:29 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

6:35 p.m. Mallard Street; Utilities.

7:21 p.m. 300 block of Arkansas Street; Utilities.

7:39 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

8:17 p.m. 1400 block of Bernice Street; Welfare check.

8:36 p.m. 1500 block of North First Street; Removal of subject.

9:57 p.m. 600 block of Barrow Street; Missing juveniles.

10:18 p.m. Sixth and Franklin streets; Frequent patrols.

10:59 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

11:06 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Sound of gunshot.

11:26 p.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; 911 hang up call.

12:15 p.m. Third and Adams streets; Utilities.

12:24 a.m. 800 block of Palm Street; Removal of subject.

12:27 a.m. 200 block of Third Street; Frequent patrols.

1:26 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

2:12 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Suspicious person.

3:18 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Alarm.

3:24 a.m. Cottonwood Street; Suspicious person.

3:46 a.m. 500 block of Bush Street; Medical emergency.

Monday, July 15

10:20 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.

11:02 a.m. 800 block of Hilda Street; Alarm.

11:11 a.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Animal.

12:38 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Medical.

12:43 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.

12:52 p.m. 600 block of Greenwood Street; 911 hang up.

1:08 p.m. Terrebonne and Second streets; Disturbance.

1:11 p.m. 1400 block of Maple Street; Alarm.

1:34 p.m. 200 block of Second Street; Animal.

1:38 p.m. Cardinal/Wren streets; 911 hang up.

1:59 p.m. 500 block of Garber Street; Phone harassment.

2:13 p.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard and La. 182; Traffic incident.

3:23 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

3:41 p.m. 6500 block of La. 182; Traffic incident.

4:56 p.m. 1300 block of Second Street; Phone harassment.

5:06 p.m. 800 block of Palm Street; Complaint.

5:07 p.m. 700 block of Cottonwood Street; Alarm.

6:06 p.m. 1500 block of North Third Street; Alarm.

6:18 p.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard and La. 182; Light not cycling.

7:16 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious vehicle.

9:06 p.m. Morgan City Police Department Dispatch; Camera disconnect.

9:16 p.m. 1000 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

10:03 p.m. Orange and Acorn streets; Smoke detection alarm.

10:09 p.m. 1000 block of First Street; Frequent patrol.

10:23 p.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Stand by.

10:33 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Bottle rocket.

11:18 p.m. 1000 block of Ida Street; Open shed door.

Tuesday, July 16

12:56 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Disturbance.

2:48 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Remove a subject.

3:07 a.m. 400 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

3:54 a.m. Avoca Island; Assist.