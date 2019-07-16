Radio logs for July 16
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, July 12
8:26 a.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Arrest.
8:28 a.m. 800 block of Sacred Heart Drive; Patrol request.
9:30 a.m. 1300 block of Second Street; Complaint.
9:50 a.m. 500 block of Justa Street; Stand by.
9:54 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Theft.
10:17 a.m. 300 block of Aucoin Street; Theft.
11:34 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Animal complaint.
11:52 a.m. Front Street; Complaint.
1:23 p.m. Veterans Boulevard; Complaint.
2:06 p.m. 1900 block of Maple Street; Alarm.
2:48 p.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.
3:18 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.
3:56 p.m. 8100 block of La. 182; Patrol request.
4:03 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
6:07 p.m. 500 block of General MacArthur Street; Fight.
6:11 p.m. 800 block of Front Street; Alarm.
6:41 p.m. 1200 block of Railroad Avenue; Utilities.
7 p.m. 3100 block of Diane Drive; Animal complaint.
7:10 p.m. 1400 block of Sixth Street; Utilities.
7:27 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Utilities.
7:35 p.m. 1100 block of Railroad Avenue; Utilities.
7:53 p.m. 1500 block of Railroad Avenue; Fire.
7:58 p.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
7:59 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
8:01 p.m. 1200 block of Clothilde Street; Alarm.
8:02 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Utilities.
8:06 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Utilities.
8:12 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical emergency.
8:20 p.m. Railroad Avenue and Idaho Street; Utilities.
8:28 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.
8:32 p.m. 300 block of Third Street; Complaint.
8:45 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Stalled vehicle.
8:50 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Disturbance.
8:54 p.m. 1500 block of Bernice Street; Medical emergency.
8:55 p.m. 300 block of Aucoin Street; Utilities.
9:26 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Stand by.
9:55 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Battery.
10:23 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Medical emergency.
10:38 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; 911 hang up.
10:59 p.m. 900 block of Poplar Street; Suspicious vehicle.
11:43 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Utilities.
11:46 p.m. 200 block of Fourth Street; Utilities.
11:57 p.m. 2100 block of Maple Street; Utilities.
12:07 a.m. 900 block of Franklin Street; Alarm.
12:33 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
12:52 a.m. 1100 block of Federal Avenue; Medical emergency.
3:28 a.m. Roderick Street; Utilities.
3:36 a.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Alarm.
3:45 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Utilities.
3:48 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Utilities.
4 a.m. 1400 block of Lakewood Drive; Alarm.
4:13 a.m. 200 block of Belanger Street; Utilities.
5:13 a.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Utilities.
5:24 a.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Welfare check.
Saturday, July 13
2:42 p.m. Maine and Florida streets; Complaint.
2:55 p.m. La. 70; Complaint.
3:06 p.m. 3200 block of Susan Drive; Complaint.
3:17 p.m. Helen Street; Complaint.
3:30 p.m. 700 block of Marshall Street; Complaint.
4:02 p.m. 300 block of Union Street; Welfare concern.
4:14 p.m. Second Street; Utility.
4:43 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
5 p.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Building check.
8:04 p.m. 1200 block of Greenwood Street; Suspicious person.
8:15 p.m. Fig Street; Utilities.
8:22 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
8:30 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
8:32 p.m. 6700 block of La. 182; Fight.
8:53 p.m. Levee Road and Egle Mill; Utilities.
9:06 p.m. 6700 block of La. 182; Complaint.
9:15 p.m. Villa Apartments; Complaint.
9:17 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
9:51 p.m. Area of Apple and Orange streets and Levee Road; Discharge of firearm.
9:59 p.m. 600 block of Grove Street; Alarm.
10:06 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Fire.
10:16 p.m. Federal Avenue and Onstead Street; Suspicious vehicle.
10:39 p.m. Morgan City; Curfew traffic stops.
11:31 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Traffic incident.
11:56 p.m. Songe Street; Utilities.
12:36 a.m. 800 block of Fourth Street; Medical emergency.
12:41 a.m. 1800 block of Maple Street; Assistance.
1:07 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.
1:08 a.m. 6700 block of La. 182; Suspicious person/arrest.
2:54 a.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious vehicle.
3:52 a.m. 200 block of Bowman Street; Complaint.
4:20 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Loud noises.
4:56 a.m. Apple Street; Disturbance.
Sunday, July 14
11:43 a.m. 7600 block of La. 182; Alarm.
11:46 a.m. La. 182; Complaint.
11:46 a.m. La. 182 and Myrtle Street; Accident.
1:32 p.m. Sixth Street and Ditch Avenue; Utility.
1:34 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; 911 hang up.
1:35 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Utility.
1:45 p.m. Federal Avenue; Alarm.
2:46 p.m. 500 block of Justa Street; Animal complaint.
2:49 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Alarm.
3:08 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; 911 hang up.
3:34 p.m. 6600 block of La. 182; Complaint.
6:13 p.m. La. 182 and Roderick Street; Utilities.
6:14 p.m. La. 70; Accident.
6:18 p.m. Egle Street; Utilities.
6:22 p.m. Cefalu Trailer Park; Complaint.
6:24 p.m. 1600 block of Walnut Drive; Utilities.
6:25 p.m. 500 block of Barrow Street; Medical emergency.
6:29 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
6:35 p.m. Mallard Street; Utilities.
7:21 p.m. 300 block of Arkansas Street; Utilities.
7:39 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
8:17 p.m. 1400 block of Bernice Street; Welfare check.
8:36 p.m. 1500 block of North First Street; Removal of subject.
9:57 p.m. 600 block of Barrow Street; Missing juveniles.
10:18 p.m. Sixth and Franklin streets; Frequent patrols.
10:59 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
11:06 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Sound of gunshot.
11:26 p.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; 911 hang up call.
12:15 p.m. Third and Adams streets; Utilities.
12:24 a.m. 800 block of Palm Street; Removal of subject.
12:27 a.m. 200 block of Third Street; Frequent patrols.
1:26 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
2:12 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Suspicious person.
3:18 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Alarm.
3:24 a.m. Cottonwood Street; Suspicious person.
3:46 a.m. 500 block of Bush Street; Medical emergency.
Monday, July 15
10:20 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.
11:02 a.m. 800 block of Hilda Street; Alarm.
11:11 a.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Animal.
12:38 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Medical.
12:43 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.
12:52 p.m. 600 block of Greenwood Street; 911 hang up.
1:08 p.m. Terrebonne and Second streets; Disturbance.
1:11 p.m. 1400 block of Maple Street; Alarm.
1:34 p.m. 200 block of Second Street; Animal.
1:38 p.m. Cardinal/Wren streets; 911 hang up.
1:59 p.m. 500 block of Garber Street; Phone harassment.
2:13 p.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard and La. 182; Traffic incident.
3:23 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
3:41 p.m. 6500 block of La. 182; Traffic incident.
4:56 p.m. 1300 block of Second Street; Phone harassment.
5:06 p.m. 800 block of Palm Street; Complaint.
5:07 p.m. 700 block of Cottonwood Street; Alarm.
6:06 p.m. 1500 block of North Third Street; Alarm.
6:18 p.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard and La. 182; Light not cycling.
7:16 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious vehicle.
9:06 p.m. Morgan City Police Department Dispatch; Camera disconnect.
9:16 p.m. 1000 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.
10:03 p.m. Orange and Acorn streets; Smoke detection alarm.
10:09 p.m. 1000 block of First Street; Frequent patrol.
10:23 p.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Stand by.
10:33 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Bottle rocket.
11:18 p.m. 1000 block of Ida Street; Open shed door.
Tuesday, July 16
12:56 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Disturbance.
2:48 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Remove a subject.
3:07 a.m. 400 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
3:54 a.m. Avoca Island; Assist.