Radio logs for July 16

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, July 13

6:36 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Complaint.

7:23 a.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Medical.

8:50 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Crash.

9:42 a.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard; Crash.

10:25 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Telephone harassment.

10:46 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Arrest.

11:01 a.m. Chennault Street; Complaint.

11:46 a.m. 600 block of General Patton Street; Stand by.

12:05 p.m. 500 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

12:33 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant.

12:40 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Arrest.

12:56 p.m. 100 block of Chennault Street; Welfare concern.

1:17 p.m. 800 block of Marshall Street; Complaint.

1:18 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

1:42 p.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Assistance.

1:44 p.m. 500 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

2:14 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.

2:53 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Traffic incident.

3:06 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

3:33 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Alarm.

4:43 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Traffic incident.

4:58 p.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Theft.

5:30 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Disturbance.

5:58 p.m. 800 block of Fourth Street; Medical.

7 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

9:06 p.m. 10600 block of La. 182; Assistance.

9:16 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Criminal damage to property.

9:28 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

9:44 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

10:06 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.

10:18 p.m. 1000 block of Onstead Street; Simple battery.

10:45 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Unfounded report.

11:04 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

Saturday, July 14

12:12 a.m. 1300 block of Nebraska Street; Disturbance.

1:55 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Vehicle accident.

3:06 a.m. 1300 block of Nebraska Street; Investigation.

3:12 a.m. 800 block of Second Street; Noise complaint.

3:58 a.m. 100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

8:41 a.m. 100 block of Poncio Street; Complaint.

9:30 a.m. 1200 block of Railroad Avenue; Theft.

11:18 a.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

11:35 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Theft.

11:36 a.m. 700 block of Second Street; Complaint.

11:45 a.m. 1100 block of Front Street; Standby.

12:22 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Criminal damage to property.

2:42 p.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Complaint.

2:50 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Complaint.

4:26 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Loud music.

4:37 p.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

5:06 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Alarm.

6:19 p.m. 600 block of Third Street; Theft.

7:03 p.m. 1300 block of Victor II Boulevard; Vehicle accident.

9:01 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Battery.

9:07 p.m. La. 182 East near Roderick Street; Reckless driving.

10:10 p.m. Victor II Boulevard and Myrtle Street; Suspicious vehicle.

10:34 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Hang up call.

10:53 p.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Medical.

Sunday, July 15

12:15 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Disturbance.

12:32 a.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Disturbance.

12:55 a.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Investigation.

1:18 a.m. David Drive and La. 70; Assistance.

1:34 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

2:37 a.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

3:06 a.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

7:40 a.m. Brashear Avenue and Second Street; Medical.

8:02 a.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

8:42 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

9:18 a.m. Elm Street; Arrest.

9:28 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

11:32 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driver.

12:42 p.m. 500 block of Barrow Street; Medical.

12:48 p.m. Walnut Drive; Juvenile problem.

2:19 p.m. 4000 block of Railroad Avenue; Alarm.

2:31 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical.

3:13 p.m. 6500 block of La. 182; Complaint.

4:13 p.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

4:26 p.m. 1000 block of Garden Street; Arrest.

6:28 p.m. U.S. 90 West at crest; Traffic incident.

6:35 p.m. Everett and Front streets; Assistance.

7:42 p.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Arrest.

9:19 p.m. 3200 block of Vine Drive; Assistance.

Monday, July 16

12:53 a.m. 600 block of Railroad Avenue; Domestic.

1:50 a.m. 1600 block of North Second Street; Battery.