Radio logs for July 16
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, July 13
6:36 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Complaint.
7:23 a.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Medical.
8:50 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Crash.
9:42 a.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard; Crash.
10:25 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Telephone harassment.
10:46 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Arrest.
11:01 a.m. Chennault Street; Complaint.
11:46 a.m. 600 block of General Patton Street; Stand by.
12:05 p.m. 500 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
12:33 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant.
12:40 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Arrest.
12:56 p.m. 100 block of Chennault Street; Welfare concern.
1:17 p.m. 800 block of Marshall Street; Complaint.
1:18 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
1:42 p.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Assistance.
1:44 p.m. 500 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
2:14 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.
2:53 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Traffic incident.
3:06 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
3:33 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Alarm.
4:43 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Traffic incident.
4:58 p.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Theft.
5:30 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Disturbance.
5:58 p.m. 800 block of Fourth Street; Medical.
7 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
9:06 p.m. 10600 block of La. 182; Assistance.
9:16 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Criminal damage to property.
9:28 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
9:44 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
10:06 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.
10:18 p.m. 1000 block of Onstead Street; Simple battery.
10:45 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Unfounded report.
11:04 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
Saturday, July 14
12:12 a.m. 1300 block of Nebraska Street; Disturbance.
1:55 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Vehicle accident.
3:06 a.m. 1300 block of Nebraska Street; Investigation.
3:12 a.m. 800 block of Second Street; Noise complaint.
3:58 a.m. 100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
8:41 a.m. 100 block of Poncio Street; Complaint.
9:30 a.m. 1200 block of Railroad Avenue; Theft.
11:18 a.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
11:35 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Theft.
11:36 a.m. 700 block of Second Street; Complaint.
11:45 a.m. 1100 block of Front Street; Standby.
12:22 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Criminal damage to property.
2:42 p.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Complaint.
2:50 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Complaint.
4:26 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Loud music.
4:37 p.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
5:06 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Alarm.
6:19 p.m. 600 block of Third Street; Theft.
7:03 p.m. 1300 block of Victor II Boulevard; Vehicle accident.
9:01 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Battery.
9:07 p.m. La. 182 East near Roderick Street; Reckless driving.
10:10 p.m. Victor II Boulevard and Myrtle Street; Suspicious vehicle.
10:34 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Hang up call.
10:53 p.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Medical.
Sunday, July 15
12:15 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Disturbance.
12:32 a.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Disturbance.
12:55 a.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Investigation.
1:18 a.m. David Drive and La. 70; Assistance.
1:34 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
2:37 a.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
3:06 a.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
7:40 a.m. Brashear Avenue and Second Street; Medical.
8:02 a.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
8:42 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
9:18 a.m. Elm Street; Arrest.
9:28 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
11:32 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driver.
12:42 p.m. 500 block of Barrow Street; Medical.
12:48 p.m. Walnut Drive; Juvenile problem.
2:19 p.m. 4000 block of Railroad Avenue; Alarm.
2:31 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical.
3:13 p.m. 6500 block of La. 182; Complaint.
4:13 p.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.
4:26 p.m. 1000 block of Garden Street; Arrest.
6:28 p.m. U.S. 90 West at crest; Traffic incident.
6:35 p.m. Everett and Front streets; Assistance.
7:42 p.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Arrest.
9:19 p.m. 3200 block of Vine Drive; Assistance.
Monday, July 16
12:53 a.m. 600 block of Railroad Avenue; Domestic.
1:50 a.m. 1600 block of North Second Street; Battery.