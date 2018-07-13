Radio logs for July 13
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, July 12
7:20 a.m. U.S. 90 over Lakeside Subdivision; Traffic incident.
7:55 a.m. 600 block of Julia Street; Complaint .
8:03 a.m. 6600 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.
8:10 a.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Suspicious person.
9:44 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182 East; Theft.
10:08 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Phone harassment.
11:13 a.m. Seventh Street under the bridge; Traffic incident.
2:42 p.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious person.
3:36 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182 East; Removal of subject.
4:05 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.
4:08 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
4:26 p.m. La. 70; Reckless driver.
4:48 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182 East; Alarm.
6:39 p.m. Village Lane; Alarm.
7:23 p.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
7:38 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Fire.
8:41 p.m. 500 block of Fifth Street; Theft.
8:54 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driving.
9:20 p.m. Greenwood and Fifth streets; Suspicious person.
10:25 p.m. 500 block of Franklin Street; Suspicious person.
10:42 p.m. 400 block of Bush Street; Welfare check.
Friday, July 13
3:45 a.m. 2600 block of Maple Street; Suspicious person.