Radio logs for July 13

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, July 12

7:20 a.m. U.S. 90 over Lakeside Subdivision; Traffic incident.

7:55 a.m. 600 block of Julia Street; Complaint .

8:03 a.m. 6600 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.

8:10 a.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Suspicious person.

9:44 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182 East; Theft.

10:08 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Phone harassment.

11:13 a.m. Seventh Street under the bridge; Traffic incident.

2:42 p.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious person.

3:36 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182 East; Removal of subject.

4:05 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.

4:08 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

4:26 p.m. La. 70; Reckless driver.

4:48 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182 East; Alarm.

6:39 p.m. Village Lane; Alarm.

7:23 p.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

7:38 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Fire.

8:41 p.m. 500 block of Fifth Street; Theft.

8:54 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driving.

9:20 p.m. Greenwood and Fifth streets; Suspicious person.

10:25 p.m. 500 block of Franklin Street; Suspicious person.

10:42 p.m. 400 block of Bush Street; Welfare check.

Friday, July 13

3:45 a.m. 2600 block of Maple Street; Suspicious person.