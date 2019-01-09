Radio logs for Jan. 9
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, Jan. 8
8:10 a.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Fire complaint.
9 a.m. Freret Street and Federal Avenue; Traffic incident.
10:18 a.m. 900 block of Poplar Street; Traffic incident.
12 p.m. Veterans Boulevard and Levee Road; Traffic incident.
12:46 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Civil matter.
2:13 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Arrest.
3:06 p.m. U.S. 90 West near Federal Avenue; Traffic incident.
3:28 p.m. 300 block of Bush Street; Suspicious person.
3:52 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Assistance.
3:58 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
4:13 p.m. 500 block of Franklin Street; Complaint.
5:01 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Animal complaint.
6:14 p.m. 300 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
6:56 p.m. 2400 block of Sixth Street; Alarm.
6:58 p.m. 1200 block of Spruce Street; Arrest.
8:03 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Lost and found.
8:03 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Juvenile problem.
8:38 p.m. Federal and Brashear avenues; Assistance.
9:27 p.m. Federal Avenue and Marshall Street; Suspicious subject.
10:38 p.m. Orange Street; Disturbance.
11:37 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Disturbance.
Wednesday, Jan. 9
12:12 a.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Disturbance.
2 a.m. 700 block of Louisa Street; Suspicious subject.