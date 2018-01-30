Radio logs for Jan. 30
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, Jan. 29
9:54 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Phone harassment.
10:15 a.m. First Street; Complaint.
10:36 a.m. 8300 block of La. 182; Traffic complaint.
10:44 a.m. Centerville; Warrant arrest.
11:09 a.m. 600 block of Belanger Street; Phone harassment.
11:14 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Crash.
11:17 a.m. La. 182 bridge ; Juvenile complaint.
1:04 p.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Disturbance.
2:42 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
3:30 p.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; Battery.
3:32 p.m. 8200 block of La. 182; Theft.
5:32 p.m. 500 block of Belanger Street; Disturbance.
6:15 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182 East; Theft.
8:14 p.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Medical emergency.
9:15 p.m. 7100 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.
9:22 p.m. 1800 block of Filmore Street; Alarm.
10:55 p.m. 600 block of Arenz Street; Domestic disturbance.
11:27 p.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Suspicious person.
Tuesday, Jan. 30
1:11 a.m. Fourth Street; Suspicious person.
2:28 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.