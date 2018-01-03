Radio logs for Jan. 3
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department.
Friday, Dec. 29
5:43 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
6:55 a.m. 7600 block of La. 182; Alarm.
8:16 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Assistance.
8:43 a.m. 1000 block of Belanger Street; Medical.
8:51 a.m. 600 block of Leona Street; Medical.
8:56 a.m. 1600 block of Maple Street; Telephone harassment.
8:57 a.m. 900 block of First Street; Medical.
9:09 a.m. 200 block of Aycock Street; Animal complaint.
9:19 a.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Complaint.
10:36 a.m. Front Street and Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
10:52 a.m. 1100 block of Second Street; Complaint.
10:54 a.m. 2700 block of Shaw Street; Theft.
10:56 a.m. 6700 block of La. 182; Arrest.
11:22 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.
12:14 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
2:20 p.m. 800 block of Alabama Street; Theft.
2:36 p.m. 200 block of Louisa Street; Vehicle burglary.
2:59 p.m. 1100 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.
3:11 p.m. 300 block of Adams Street; Complaint.
3:12 p.m. 1300 block of McDermott Drive; Theft.
3:47 p.m. Morgan City; Be on the lookout.
4:17 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
4:29 p.m. 600 block of Bush Street; Complaint.
4:31 p.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Juvenile problems.
4:58 p.m. Fifth Street; Firework complaint.
5:06 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.
6:07 p.m. 6500 block of La. 182; Complaint.
7:40 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.
7:55 p.m. 1600 block of North Second Street; Medical.
9:36 p.m. 1000 block of Duke Street; Alarm.
9:46 p.m. 2900 block of Eastgate ; Medical.
10:55 p.m. 200 block of Second Street; Utilities.
11:37 p.m. 1500 block of Bernice Street; Suspicious person.
Saturday, Dec. 30
12:07 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driving.
3:39 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Suspicious vehicle.
6:28 a.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Arrest.
7:34 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Arrest.
9:26 a.m. 1000 block of Levee Road; Medical.
9:59 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.
10:07 a.m. 900 block of First Street; Theft.
10:17 a.m. 3100 block of Jennie Drive; Alarm.
10:27 a.m. 600 block of Grove Street; Assistance.
10:47 a.m. 1600 block of Chestnut Drive; Burglary.
10:54 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Complaint.
1:03 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
1:07 p.m. Onstead Street and Federal Avenue; Complaint.
1:36 p.m. 700 block of Freret Street; Arrest.
2:35 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Arrest.
4:37 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Arrest.
6:02 p.m. 400 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
6:06 p.m. La. 70/U.S. 90 Junction; Accident.
6:23 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Phone harassment.
7:21 p.m. 1700 block of Filmore Street; Harassment.
10:58 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.
11:21 p.m. Federal Avenue and Everett Street; Animal.
11:58 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
Sunday, Dec. 31
12:29 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
12:34 a.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Medical.
2:06 a.m. 100 block of St. Clair Street; Theft.
2:48 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Theft.
5:16 a.m. 1000 block of Florence Street; Suspicious subject.
7:07 a.m. Ditch Avenue and Eighth Street; Arrest.
8:10 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.
9:36 a.m. 3100 block of Wytchwood Drive; Medical.
10:44 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.
11:02 a.m. 600 block of Bowman Street; Alarm.
3:03 p.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Complaint.
3:22 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Theft.
5:49 p.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Complaint.
6:47 p.m. 1100 block of Ditch Avenue; Disturbance.
7:38 p.m. 1000 block of Fifth Street; Alarm.
Monday, Jan. 1
12:46 a.m. La. 182; Traffic incident.
2:44 a.m. Ninth and Everett streets; Disturbance.
3:33 a.m. 600 block of Michigan Street; Alarm.
3:54 a.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm.
12:33 p.m. 7600 block of La. 182; Alarm.
12:35 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Warrant arrest.
1:07 p.m. 1100 block of General Clark Street; Animal complaint.
5:55 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Theft.
8:01 p.m. Headland Street; Suspicious person.
9:41 p.m. 1600 block of Elm Street; Loud noise.
Tuesday, Jan. 2
12:33 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
2:53 a.m. 600 block of Michigan Street; Alarm.
4:57 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Disturbance.
10:53 a.m. 900 block of Youngs Road; 911 hang up.
11:01 a.m. 2200 block of Elm Street; Animal complaint.
11:26 a.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Disturbance.
11:36 a.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
12:06 p.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Complaint.
12:26 p.m. 1500 block of North Third Street; Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
12:27 p.m. 100 block of Poncio Street; Suspicious subject.
1:48 p.m. Garber and Orange streets; Suspicious subject.
2:32 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Theft.
2:54 p.m. 100 block of Headland Street; Alarm.
3:11 p.m. 1600 block of Chestnut Drive; Medical.
3:30 p.m. 300 block of Wise Street; Alarm.
4:09 p.m. 1100 block of McDermott Drive; Welfare concern.
4:37 p.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Fireworks.
6:40 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Domestic disturbance.
6:44 p.m. 100 block of Poncio Street; Suspicious person.
7:09 p.m. 1500 block of Sandra Street; Stolen vehicle.
8:28 p.m. 900 block of Short Street; Complaint.
8:51 p.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Complaint.
10:04 p.m. 400 block of Ninth Street; Complaint.
Wednesday, Jan. 3
1:57 a.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Loud noise.
2:16 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182 East; Alarm.