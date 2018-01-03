Radio logs for Jan. 3

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Dec. 29

5:43 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

6:55 a.m. 7600 block of La. 182; Alarm.

8:16 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Assistance.

8:43 a.m. 1000 block of Belanger Street; Medical.

8:51 a.m. 600 block of Leona Street; Medical.

8:56 a.m. 1600 block of Maple Street; Telephone harassment.

8:57 a.m. 900 block of First Street; Medical.

9:09 a.m. 200 block of Aycock Street; Animal complaint.

9:19 a.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Complaint.

10:36 a.m. Front Street and Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

10:52 a.m. 1100 block of Second Street; Complaint.

10:54 a.m. 2700 block of Shaw Street; Theft.

10:56 a.m. 6700 block of La. 182; Arrest.

11:22 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.

12:14 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

2:20 p.m. 800 block of Alabama Street; Theft.

2:36 p.m. 200 block of Louisa Street; Vehicle burglary.

2:59 p.m. 1100 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.

3:11 p.m. 300 block of Adams Street; Complaint.

3:12 p.m. 1300 block of McDermott Drive; Theft.

3:47 p.m. Morgan City; Be on the lookout.

4:17 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

4:29 p.m. 600 block of Bush Street; Complaint.

4:31 p.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Juvenile problems.

4:58 p.m. Fifth Street; Firework complaint.

5:06 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.

6:07 p.m. 6500 block of La. 182; Complaint.

7:40 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.

7:55 p.m. 1600 block of North Second Street; Medical.

9:36 p.m. 1000 block of Duke Street; Alarm.

9:46 p.m. 2900 block of Eastgate ; Medical.

10:55 p.m. 200 block of Second Street; Utilities.

11:37 p.m. 1500 block of Bernice Street; Suspicious person.

Saturday, Dec. 30

12:07 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driving.

3:39 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Suspicious vehicle.

6:28 a.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Arrest.

7:34 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Arrest.

9:26 a.m. 1000 block of Levee Road; Medical.

9:59 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.

10:07 a.m. 900 block of First Street; Theft.

10:17 a.m. 3100 block of Jennie Drive; Alarm.

10:27 a.m. 600 block of Grove Street; Assistance.

10:47 a.m. 1600 block of Chestnut Drive; Burglary.

10:54 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Complaint.

1:03 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

1:07 p.m. Onstead Street and Federal Avenue; Complaint.

1:36 p.m. 700 block of Freret Street; Arrest.

2:35 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Arrest.

4:37 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Arrest.

6:02 p.m. 400 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

6:06 p.m. La. 70/U.S. 90 Junction; Accident.

6:23 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Phone harassment.

7:21 p.m. 1700 block of Filmore Street; Harassment.

10:58 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.

11:21 p.m. Federal Avenue and Everett Street; Animal.

11:58 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

Sunday, Dec. 31

12:29 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

12:34 a.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Medical.

2:06 a.m. 100 block of St. Clair Street; Theft.

2:48 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Theft.

5:16 a.m. 1000 block of Florence Street; Suspicious subject.

7:07 a.m. Ditch Avenue and Eighth Street; Arrest.

8:10 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.

9:36 a.m. 3100 block of Wytchwood Drive; Medical.

10:44 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.

11:02 a.m. 600 block of Bowman Street; Alarm.

3:03 p.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Complaint.

3:22 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Theft.

5:49 p.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Complaint.

6:47 p.m. 1100 block of Ditch Avenue; Disturbance.

7:38 p.m. 1000 block of Fifth Street; Alarm.

Monday, Jan. 1

12:46 a.m. La. 182; Traffic incident.

2:44 a.m. Ninth and Everett streets; Disturbance.

3:33 a.m. 600 block of Michigan Street; Alarm.

3:54 a.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm.

12:33 p.m. 7600 block of La. 182; Alarm.

12:35 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Warrant arrest.

1:07 p.m. 1100 block of General Clark Street; Animal complaint.

5:55 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Theft.

8:01 p.m. Headland Street; Suspicious person.

9:41 p.m. 1600 block of Elm Street; Loud noise.

Tuesday, Jan. 2

12:33 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

2:53 a.m. 600 block of Michigan Street; Alarm.

4:57 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Disturbance.

10:53 a.m. 900 block of Youngs Road; 911 hang up.

11:01 a.m. 2200 block of Elm Street; Animal complaint.

11:26 a.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Disturbance.

11:36 a.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

12:06 p.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Complaint.

12:26 p.m. 1500 block of North Third Street; Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

12:27 p.m. 100 block of Poncio Street; Suspicious subject.

1:48 p.m. Garber and Orange streets; Suspicious subject.

2:32 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Theft.

2:54 p.m. 100 block of Headland Street; Alarm.

3:11 p.m. 1600 block of Chestnut Drive; Medical.

3:30 p.m. 300 block of Wise Street; Alarm.

4:09 p.m. 1100 block of McDermott Drive; Welfare concern.

4:37 p.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Fireworks.

6:40 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Domestic disturbance.

6:44 p.m. 100 block of Poncio Street; Suspicious person.

7:09 p.m. 1500 block of Sandra Street; Stolen vehicle.

8:28 p.m. 900 block of Short Street; Complaint.

8:51 p.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Complaint.

10:04 p.m. 400 block of Ninth Street; Complaint.

Wednesday, Jan. 3

1:57 a.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Loud noise.

2:16 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182 East; Alarm.