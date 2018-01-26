Radio logs for Jan. 26
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, Jan. 25
7:45 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
8:12 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Lost and found.
8:23 a.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Assistance.
8:44 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.
9:50 a.m. 600 block of First Street; Assistance.
9:53 a.m. 1200 block of Clothilde Street; Complaint.
9:56 a.m. 1100 block of Ditch Avenue; Complaint.
10:35 a.m. 300 block of Aucoin Street; Phone harassment.
11:51 a.m. La. 182 East; Traffic incident.
1:13 p.m. 200 block of Pecos Street; Complaint.
1:57 p.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Fight.
4:15 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Assistance.
4:52 p.m. Hickory Street; Stalled vehicle.
5:25 p.m. Oil Tank Alley; Removal of subject(s).
6:19 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic complaint.
6:30 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182 East; Suspicious subject.
7:27 p.m. 1400 block of Bernice Street; Suspicious subject.
8:49 p.m. Brashear Avenue and First Street; Complaint.
9:32 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
10:02 p.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Warrant arrest.
11:07 p.m. Duke Street; Warrant arrest.
Friday, Jan. 26
1:41 a.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Suspicious subject.
2:15 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Traffic complaint.
2:25 a.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Loud music.
4:37 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.