Radio logs for Jan. 24
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, Jan. 23
6:33 a.m. 300 block of Union Street; Arrest.
7:43 a.m. Brashear Avenue and La. 70; Arrest.
8:10 a.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Assistance.
8:16 a.m. 1100 block of Fourth Street; Theft.
9:32 a.m. Victor II Boulevard and Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
10:22 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Theft.
10:28 a.m. 200 block of Louisa Street; 911 hang up call.
10:45 a.m. 600 block of Arenz Street; Complaint.
11:47 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
11:49 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Arrest.
11:51 a.m. 100 block of Poncio Street; Complaint.
11:58 a.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Disturbance.
12:01 p.m. 1200 block of North Prescott Street; Burglary.
12:24 p.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Telephone harassment.
12:54 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.
1:06 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
1:24 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Complaint.
1:56 p.m. 700 block of Leona Street; Assistance.
2:14 p.m. 1700 block of Elk Street; Removal of subjects.
3:43 p.m. 8200 block of La. 182; Complaint.
3:44 p.m. Mallard Street; Suspicious subjects.
3:52 p.m. 1500 block of Bernice Street; Officer stand by.
3:55 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Arrest.
4:03 p.m. 1400 block of Ellzey Street; Animal complaint.
4:07 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Arrest.
4:14 p.m. 1100 block of Federal Avenue; Lost and found.
4:46 p.m. 3200 block of Lake Palourde Road; Alarm.
7:16 p.m. 2000 block of Maple Street; Medical.
7:23 p.m. La. 182 and Martin Luther King Boulevard; Accident.
8:13 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Theft.
Wednesday, Jan. 24
12:16 a.m. Third and Freret streets; Suspicious person.
2:52 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.