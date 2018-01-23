Radio logs for Jan. 23
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, Jan. 22
5:08 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Arrest.
7:17 a.m. 700 block of Willow Street; Alarm.
7:27 a.m. 1200 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm.
7:41 a.m. 300 block of Union Street; Juvenile problem.
10:05 a.m. 600 block of Front Street; Medical.
10:12 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
10:22 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.
10:39 a.m. 900 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
12:01 p.m. 200 block of Pecos Street; Telephone harassment.
12:07 p.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Telephone harassment.
12:42 p.m. La. 70; Assistance.
12:59 p.m. 600 block of Belanger Street; Suspicious subject.
12:59 p.m. 300 block of Everett Street; Complaint.
1:42 p.m. 7800 block of La. 182; Arrest.
2:36 p.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Medical.
2:58 p.m. 300 block of Wise Street; 911 hang up call.
3:56 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical.
4:05 p.m. 400 block of Bush Street; Animal complaint.
4:05 p.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
4:06 p.m. 200 block of Glenwood Street; Officer stand by.
4:51 p.m. 900 block of Short Street; Theft.
5:37 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
7:25 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Disturbance.
7:35 p.m. 300 block of Levee Road; Unauthorized use.
9:33 p.m. 600 block of Second Street; Suspicious vehicle.
11:11 p.m. 1400 block of Filmore Street; Complaint.
Tuesday, Jan. 23
1:51 a.m. 1600 block of Maple Street; Theft.
2:41 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.