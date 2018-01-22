Radio logs for Jan. 22
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, Jan. 19
9:26 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.
9:29 a.m. 500 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
10:58 a.m. General MacArthur and Sixth streets; Suspicious person.
12:38 p.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Accident.
2:01 p.m. 1000 block of McDermott Drive; Theft.
4:11 p.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.
4:14 p.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Lost and found.
4:51 p.m. 500 block of Seventh Street; Animal.
7:25 p.m. 2700 block of Sixth Street; Medical.
8:11 p.m. Fig Street; Complaint.
8:27 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.
8:44 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.
9:19 p.m. 600 block of Seventh Street; Officer stand by.
10:27 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Loud music.
10:50 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driver.
11:18 p.m. 6800 block of La. 182; Criminal damage.
11:50 p.m. 100 block of First Street; Suspicious subject.
Saturday, Jan. 20
7:41 a.m. 600 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.
9:58 a.m. 1200 block of Fig Street; Alarm.
10:17 a.m. Lake Palourde Road and Justa Street; Complaint.
11:28 a.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Crash.
12:02 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
12:52 p.m. 6800 block of La. 182; Crash.
3:47 p.m. 1600 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
4:04 p.m. Allison Street; Crash.
7:10 p.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard; Crash.
8:01 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.
8:25 p.m. 6700 block of La. 182; Vehicle burglary.
9:22 p.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Civil matter.
11:50 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Crash.
Sunday, Jan. 21
12:20 a.m. Bowman and Fig streets; Loud music.
2:12 a.m. Berwick; Warrant arrest.
2:16 a.m. 700 block of Aucoin Street; Disturbance.
2:51 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
4:57 a.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Suspicious subject.
7:02 a.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Complaint.
8:01 a.m. 500 block of Belanger Street; Alarm.
12:02 p.m. 500 block of Leona Street; Theft.
4:50 p.m. 100 block of South Railroad Avenue; Theft.
4:55 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Theft.
5:36 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Complaint.
6:12 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Phone harassment.
6:46 p.m. 1300 block of Second Street; Suspicious subject.
7:08 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Phone harassment.
8:03 p.m. 2700 block of Shaw Drive; Disturbance.
9:29 p.m. 6600 block of La. 182; Gunshots.
10:13 p.m. Eighth and Florence streets; Disturbance.
11:51 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Suspicious subject.
11:59 p.m. Fifth Street; Suspicious subject.