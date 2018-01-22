Radio logs for Jan. 22

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Jan. 19

9:26 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.

9:29 a.m. 500 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

10:58 a.m. General MacArthur and Sixth streets; Suspicious person.

12:38 p.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Accident.

2:01 p.m. 1000 block of McDermott Drive; Theft.

4:11 p.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

4:14 p.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Lost and found.

4:51 p.m. 500 block of Seventh Street; Animal.

7:25 p.m. 2700 block of Sixth Street; Medical.

8:11 p.m. Fig Street; Complaint.

8:27 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.

8:44 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.

9:19 p.m. 600 block of Seventh Street; Officer stand by.

10:27 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Loud music.

10:50 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driver.

11:18 p.m. 6800 block of La. 182; Criminal damage.

11:50 p.m. 100 block of First Street; Suspicious subject.

Saturday, Jan. 20

7:41 a.m. 600 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.

9:58 a.m. 1200 block of Fig Street; Alarm.

10:17 a.m. Lake Palourde Road and Justa Street; Complaint.

11:28 a.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Crash.

12:02 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

12:52 p.m. 6800 block of La. 182; Crash.

3:47 p.m. 1600 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

4:04 p.m. Allison Street; Crash.

7:10 p.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard; Crash.

8:01 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

8:25 p.m. 6700 block of La. 182; Vehicle burglary.

9:22 p.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Civil matter.

11:50 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Crash.

Sunday, Jan. 21

12:20 a.m. Bowman and Fig streets; Loud music.

2:12 a.m. Berwick; Warrant arrest.

2:16 a.m. 700 block of Aucoin Street; Disturbance.

2:51 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

4:57 a.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Suspicious subject.

7:02 a.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Complaint.

8:01 a.m. 500 block of Belanger Street; Alarm.

12:02 p.m. 500 block of Leona Street; Theft.

4:50 p.m. 100 block of South Railroad Avenue; Theft.

4:55 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Theft.

5:36 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Complaint.

6:12 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Phone harassment.

6:46 p.m. 1300 block of Second Street; Suspicious subject.

7:08 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Phone harassment.

8:03 p.m. 2700 block of Shaw Drive; Disturbance.

9:29 p.m. 6600 block of La. 182; Gunshots.

10:13 p.m. Eighth and Florence streets; Disturbance.

11:51 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Suspicious subject.

11:59 p.m. Fifth Street; Suspicious subject.