Radio logs for Jan. 18

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Jan. 17

7:15 a.m. 1700 block of Sixth Street; Burglary.

7:40 a.m. 1400 block of Filmore Street; Animal complaint.

8:55 a.m. Levee Road and Fig Street; Animal complaint.

10:16 a.m. 1100 block of Fourth Street; Welfare concern.

10:42 a.m. U.S. 90 East near Martin Luther King Boulevard; Stalled vehicle.

10:50 a.m. Federal Avenue down ramp; Stalled vehicle.

11:09 a.m. 700 block of Willow Street; Investigation.

11:32 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

1:24 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Arrest.

1:54 p.m. 800 block of Onstead Street; Welfare concern.

2:12 p.m. Lakewood Drive and Marguerite Street; Assistance.

2:16 p.m. 1300 block of Federal Avenue; Assistance.

3:45 p.m. 2400 block of Sixth Street; Disturbance.

4:34 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Hit and run.

5:42 p.m. 1500 block of Front Street; Juvenile problem.

6:43 p.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Stand by.

8:03 p.m. 200 block of Glenwood Street; Complaint.

8:08 p.m. 1900 block of Maple Street; Alarm.

8:14 p.m. 1200 block of Railroad Avenu7e; Theft.

10:38 p.m. 6200 block of La. 182; Arrest.

10:52 p.m. 200 block of Arkansas Street; 911 hang up.

Friday, Jan. 18

12:15 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Arrest.